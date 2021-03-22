LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Gearing Up For Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week Coming Up

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

What would be one of the most popular comfort food dishes of all-time that a lot of people can never get tired of?

That would be macaroni and cheese or mac and cheese for short. The combination of the noodles and cheese sauce, not to mention putting veggies, meat or any type of seasoning, makes for a great combination that sends our taste buds to another level.

It has proven to stand through the test of time. Now, it’s finally getting its own week in the Cleveland area.

Get ready for Cleveland Mac ‘n’ Cheese Week, starting on March 29 and lasting until April 4.

Some of the area’s well-known restaurants will offer numerous approaches to mac and cheese at a reasonable price of only $5. You have to option of eating inside or getting the meals as carryout.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Navigate your way through the city with one bowl of cheesy, savory noodles at a time.

49th Street Tavern

All Saints Public House

Astoria Cafe & Market

Beerhead Bar & Eatery

Betts Restaurant

City Barbeque

Gourmet Guy Cafe

Grumpy’s Cafe

Gunselman’s

Inferno

Market Garden

Nano Brew

Ninja City

Nuevo Modern Mexican

Ohio City BBQ

Old Carolina BBQ

Salted Dough

Saucy Brew Works

Sol- Willoughby

SomethingGood To Eat

Southern Tier

Tartine Bistro

The Greatroom at the Marriott

Wild Eagle Saloon

There will also be a passport for those local restaurants that will allow you to check out and eat a lot of the different mac and cheese dishes in the area. If you get “four or more stamps and upload your passport,” you will get “chance to win $250 in gift cards.”

For more information and a look at all of different mac and cheese meals being offered, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

