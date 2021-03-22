Ohio State Legend and NBA Player Granville S. Waiters Passes Away

According to reports, East High School Graduate and former Ohio State Basketball Center Granville S. Waiters has passed away at the age of 60 years old.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Waiters played for Ohio State from 1sts 1979 until 1983 and was known for his towering height of 6’11”. In 1983 he was drafted to the Portland Blazers where they sold his draft rights to the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers were home to Waiters for two seasons before going on to play for the Houston Rockets and then the Chicago Bulls. Waiters left the NBA in 1988 for the European league until 1990.
Waiters returned to Columbus where he was an entrepreneur and humanitarian events. Waiters held a seat on the Board of Directors at T.O.U.C.H (Teaching Opportunity Unity of Connecting Hearts) a mentorship program for people that had been imprisoned and since released.
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. Regina KingSource:WENN 1 of 29
2. Halle BerrySource:Getty 2 of 29
3. Gary OwenSource:Station Provided/Boom 3 of 29
4. Sarah Jessica Parker4 of 29
5. Katt WilliamsSource:Getty 5 of 29
6. Luke PerrySource:WENN 6 of 29
7. Terrence HowardSource:Getty 7 of 29
8. Portrait Of Ruby DeeSource:Getty 8 of 29
9. AvantSource:Radio One Digital 9 of 29
10. George Clooney10 of 29
11. Eddie LevertSource:Getty 11 of 29
12. Lebron JamesSource:Getty 12 of 29
13. Anita Baker13 of 29
14. Steven Spielberg14 of 29
15. Gerald LevertSource:Getty 15 of 29
16. John Legend16 of 29
17. Katie Holmes17 of 29
18. Dave Chappelle18 of 29
19. Kid Cudi19 of 29
20. Drew Carey20 of 29
21. Nancy Wilson21 of 29
22. Neil Armstrong22 of 29
23. Phillip Michael Thomas23 of 29
24. Thomas Edison24 of 29
25. Kym Whitley25 of 29
26. Steve Harvey26 of 29
27. Arsenio HallSource:CLIENT IMAGING 27 of 29
28. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource:Getty 28 of 29
29. Bootsy CollinsSource:Getty 29 of 29
The Latest:
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- HER STORY: Radio One Cleveland Celebrates Women’s History Month!
- Regal Cinemas to Open Its U.S. Locations Back Up in April
- Dwyane Wade Says The Hate Against His Daughter Sparks A Larger Conversation Around Transphobia
- LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Cinemas Presents FREE Popcorn For Those Who Got Their COVID-19 Vaccine Shots
- The Bijou Star Files: Nervous About Returning Back To ‘Pre-Pandemic’ Life?
- Obama Addresses Mass Shootings: A ‘Pandemic Cannot Be The Only Thing That Slows’ Gun Violence
- Tamika Mallory Talks About Grammy Appearance Backlash
- Woman Dies In South Beach Hotel After She Was Drugged, Raped By 2 Spring Breakers, Police Say
- Video’s Don’t Lie: Anthony McClain Killed By Police Video Released
- The Fight For D.C. Statehood Is A 21st Century Civil Rights Issue
- Retired Black NFL Players Want Racist Metric Abandoned in Concussion Settlements
Ohio State Legend and NBA Player Granville S. Waiters Passes Away was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com