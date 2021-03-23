The Bijou Star Files: Nervous About Returning Back To ‘Pre-Pandemic’ Life?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

New Survey Shows 50 Percent Of People Are Nervous About Returning Back To ‘Pre-Pandemic’ Life

According to a survey done by the American Psychological Association, 49 percent of adults are uncomfortable returning to "pre-pandemic normal" life. The survey also reports that 48 percent of people who have had their COVID-19 vaccine are also very uncomfortable.

BOBBY BROWN JR. Cause of Death Revealed …BOOZE, COKE AND FENTANYL

Bobby Brown's son, Bobby Jr., died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs … this according to his autopsy report.

KRISPY KREME FREE DONUTS WHEN YOU’RE VACCINATED!!!

Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet reward for folks who get vaccinated against COVID-19 … free donuts!!!

EVANDER HOLYFIELD’S CAMP MIKE TYSON FIGHT NOT HAPPENING… ‘Deal Fell Apart’

Welp, sounds like Mike Tyson vs. Evander Holyfield is dead … Evander's camp says negotiations for a 3rd fight between the boxing legends have fallen apart.

DEZ BRYANT WANTS TO BE A LIFE COACH FOR NFL PLAYERS… W/ Focus On Mental Health

Dez Bryant says he's still devastated by the death of ex-NFL star Vincent Jackson — and wants to do everything in his power to save other NFL players from suffering the same fate…

Lizzo Sparks Dating Rumors After She’s Pictured Getting Cozy With A Mystery Man!

Lizzo's been living her absolute BEST life this weekend posting dance videos in bikinis with her friends. They've been partying and dancing, see what they were up to below:

The Biden Administration Awards ICE $86M To House Migrant Families In Border-Area Hotels

According to reports, the Biden administration has awarded ICE an $86.9 million contract. The money will be used to provide temporary shelter and processing services for families cross the border without authorization and are in the process of being removed from the country.

Former President Donald Trump Is Reportedly Returning To Social Media With His Own Platform Within The Upcoming Months

If you recall, his antics caused him to be permanently banned from Twitter and Facebook back in January after he incited violence after the terrorist attacks on the U.S. Capital…

Miami Spring Breaker Drugged, Raped & Robbed Before Dying In Hotel

Two men are being accused of drugging, raping, and robbing a Miami spring breaker who later died in her hotel room.

NFT Of Jack Dorsey’s First Tweet Sells For $2.9 Million

The first-ever tweet sent by Twitter founder and CEO Jack Dorsey has sold for $2.9 million as a non-fungible token on the Valuables platform.

Utah Is Considering A Bill That Would Make Devices Filter Porn

The state of Utah is looking to pass a law that would filter pornography.

Supreme Court To Review Boston Marathon Bomber’s Death Penalty Case

The Supreme Court has decided to review the Boston Marathon bomber's death penalty case.

Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen are Launching Their Own Plant-Based Products

Kris Jenner and Chrissy Teigen are launching their own plant-based products.

‘The Chi’ Has Halted Season 4 Production After Positive Covid-19 Test on Set

According to Deadline, production on Showtime's The Chi's upcoming fourth season has been halted for a week due to a positive Covid-19 test.

Twitter Reacts To Kylie Jenner Asking Fans To Donate Money To Her Makeup Artist GoFundMe

Billionaire Kylie Jenner is receiving much backlash from social media after asking her followers to donate over $60k to a GoFundMe account for her makeup artist emergency surgery.

