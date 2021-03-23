LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Cinemas Presents FREE Popcorn For Those Who Got Their COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Here’s a treat for those who are looking to go see a movie at a theater or have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot.

Cleveland Cinemas is serving up a treat that is being offered starting next week as way to not only getting people back and seeing the movies outside of their couches, but also to encourage those who have yet to receive a shot to get one as soon as possible.

In order to receive one of the most popular movie theater treats at no cost, one must “show a valid vaccination card” as proof of receiving a shot.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

That’s right, any patron of either the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights or Chagrin Cinemas in Chagrin Falls can receive a free popcorn between March 26 and April 30. Vaccination cards must be for the person who is attending the movie screening.

With a deal like that, you can’t go with going to the movies and not having to pay for popcorn.

To see what is all playing at the Cleveland Cinemas locations that are currently open, click here.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of RgStudio and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of lechatnoir and Getty Images

