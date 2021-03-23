CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Anita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Buying Her Music + 4/20 Verzuz With Method Man & Redman

Verzuz is really stepping up the quality now that it’s on a larger scale. The lineup of Verzuz is amazing with the Isley Brothers, a surprise rematch, and now Method Man and Redman are doing a special 420 battle. If you know then you know.  On the other hand, Anita Baker is asking her fans to stop buying and streaming her music.  She currently is in a battle for her masters and Da Brat breaks it down.   

Hot Spot: Anita Baker Asks Fans To Stop Buying Her Music + 4/20 Verzuz With Method Man & Redman  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Exclusives
