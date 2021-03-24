“Bakery Karen” Responds to Viral Video of Her Calling NYC Cashier the N-Word

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There is a new member of the “Karen” society, where ignorance, anger and of course, racism, come into effect on those they have issues with, especially when captured on video.

The latest addition is a white female with her “four children in tow” when they all went to the Davidovich Bakery stand at the Essex Market on New York City’s Lower East Side.

When she stepped up to the Black male cashier without any type of facial covering she was told by security that “she wouldn’t be served” without a mask on.

That is when “Bakery Karen” started using “racial slurs” against the cashier and she yelled right in front of her children.

From EURweb:

“Why? Cause he’s a b***h-ass n****r, is that why?” the woman responds, sparking uproar from people standing by. She continues, “Oooh that’s what he is.” The security guard then tells her that she needs to go, but she doubles down, saying: “That’s what he is. I just said it. You heard it. … It doesn’t affect me that you’re not going to serve me cause you’re a b–h,” she adds.

Other patrons in the bakery during that moment were quick to condemn her and were not afraid to tell her either.

Apparently, neither was she as her response to them was that she “can call him whatever I want.”

After one person told her that she’s “white trash” and “disgusting,” she claps back with “oh, I’m white trash because I have Black kids?”

When another asks “who the f**k does that?,” her answer is “People whose rights are being violated.”

She did not leave the business until the place got in touch with the NYPD.

So why did “Bakery Karen” go off on the cashier and other customers when it came to not having on a facial covering?

She said she has a “medical exemption” from wearing masks and any similar type of coverings for her mouth and nose, according to Jack Weil, the man who filmed the incident.

“It’s not so shocking to see someone break the mask mandate but it’s shocking to escalate things in front of your children,” says Weil.

He also mentions it was “the most outright racist thing I’ve ever seen” before giving props to the cashier for his handling of the situation. “The employee really took everything in stride.”

The bakery was also quick to praise the handling of their employee as its vice president Marc Fintz-Davidovich not only appreciated his behavior, but also adds that “Bakery Karen” is “no longer be welcome at any of their shops.”

As for this latest “Karen,” whose real name is Stephanie Denaro, she has a reason, or excuse, as to why she went off on the cashier in the first place as she gave an interview explaining her side.

“All of my children have a black father. That’s a term I’ve heard them use all my life,” says Denaro before adding that “it was great” she went viral.

Yet, she wasn’t quite finished. She also believes that, in regards to those wearing masks and facial coverings in where she lives, “they’re forcing people in New York City to wear masks. It’s political theater. I don’t believe in COVID-19. It’s a hoax to convince people to use absentee ballots to steal the election from Donald Trump.”

You can probably tell what side she’s on in regards to a lot of current events from 2020 well into present day. She doesn’t even appear to be sorry either.

In case you haven’t seen the video yet, here it is below:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of EURweb

