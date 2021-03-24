CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Requirements Revealed

Bobby's got a long and complicated road ahead of him if he plans on keeping his freedom in tact...

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

New York Knicks v Brooklyn Nets

Source: Al Bello / Getty

After six long years in prison Bobby Shmurda is finally back home in NYC and while he’s paid his debt to society his newfound freedom does come with some strings attached.

 

According to TMZ the “Hot N*gga” rapper is to be under parole supervision until February 23, 2026 (daaayumn!) and part of his release include provisions such as abstaining from drinking alcohol, hanging out at bars, and keeping away from gang affiliated individuals. Basically he can’t do everything he was doing prior to his prison sentence. He also has to submit to substance abuse testing and receive counseling for anger and aggression that he may be harboring in his person.

He’s never come across as the angriest person in the game, so that should really be a breeze for him. These next few years going to be hella frustrating for him though that’s for sure.

But all isn’t all a buzzkill for Bobby as he is granted a little wiggle room to get lit if only to make a buck.

The easy part for him is that he’s gotta seek, obtain and maintain employment. Done, done and done. As we reported, he already had a few performances in Atlanta during NBA All-Star Weekend — and right after his release from prison, Bobby boarded a private jet with Quavo to hit a studio.

Well, at least he’s able to get out and travel and got some good peoples around him to help him get by. Feels like it’s going to be a long and tricky few years for Bobby, b.

Bobby Shmurda’s Parole Requirements Revealed  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Saweetie Claims She Got PTSD After Ebro Of…
 4 hours ago
03.24.21
Dwyane Wade Mentions Boosie Badazz While Discussing Daughter…
 6 hours ago
03.24.21
Twenty Pearls: The Story of Alpha Kappa Alpha…
 6 hours ago
03.24.21
2020 Essence Magazine Wellness House
Social Media Relationship Guru Derrick Jaxn Explains Why…
 6 hours ago
03.24.21
Exclusives
Close