Black Women Accused Of Racist Attack At Asian-Owned Beauty Shop Claim They Were ‘Profiled’

Two Black women accused of participating in a racist attack against the Asian owner of a beauty shop in Houston last week claim they were the ones who were actually targeted and forced to defend themselves after being racially profiled.
Daquiesha Williams and Keaundra Young were charged with varying degrees of assault from the altercation that took place on March 17, one day after a suspected white supremacist went on a deadly shooting spree at three Asian-owned businesses in and near Atlanta, killing eight people including six Asian women.
Jung Kim, who is Korean and owns the beauty shop in Harris County, was called “little Asian girl” during the attack, local NBC News affiliate Click 2 Houston reported. The attack, which began after Williams and Young allegedly knocked over several wig displays, reportedly left the business owner with a broken nose that will require surgery to repair.
The owner’s son claims Williams and Young “started saying something like some racial words like, ‘Asian people shouldn’t be in the Black market.’”
The Houston Chronicle shared a portion of video surveillance from the encounter.
An assault on the Korean owners of a beauty supply shop in Houston is being investigated as a possible hate crime, police said. The attackers used racial language during the assault, one victim told The Chronicle. https://t.co/nTxfgLcVjc pic.twitter.com/1TFTCDiCDn
— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) March 24, 2021
The encounter later spilled out into the parking lot, where the business owner’s son and his father claim they were nearly run over by the car carrying Williams and Young.
However, Williams and Young tell a different story. Not only do they claim they were racially “profiled” from the moment they entered the store but they also said the purported video evidence was edited to fit the narrative provided to and by the police.
“I felt like we were getting profiled because it was a group of black women, young women at that point,” Williams, who was charged with assault, told Click 2 Houston.
She said she “never touched anyone” and “never said anything to no one” and suggested that she and Young — who was charged with aggravated assault — were depicted incorrectly on a doctored video.
“They showed you certain clips of the video to make it seem like it was these angry black women just randomly attacking people and that’s not the case,” Williams added.
She said the owner’s husband tried to physically block their car as she and Young tried to leave the parking lot.
“If somebody’s jumping in front of your car with a weapon and you’re trying to back up… I had somebody in the front of me and the back of me,” Williams explained. “I have no choice but to go forward.”
The store owner’s son denied accusations of racial profiling and altering the video footage.
There has been heightened awareness surrounding anti-Asian attacks and rhetoric following last week’s mass shooting in Georgia. Robert Aaron Long was charged with eight counts of murder for his admitted shootings at Asian spas that he said were prompted by his sex addiction, an assertion that spotlights Asian stereotypes, not unlike the racist trope that the beauty shop owner’s son claimed was espoused by Wiliams and Young.
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
Violent White Folks Who Were Taken Into Custody With Loving Care By Police
1. Robert Aaron Long, suspect in Asian massage parlor killing spree in GASource:Crisp County Sheriff's Office 1 of 29
2. Duke Webb, bowling alley gunman in Rockford, IllinoisSource:Winnebago County Sheriff's Office 2 of 29
3. Car Drives Into Group Of Protesters In New YorkSource:Getty 3 of 29
4. Brad Parscale, demoted former Trump campaign managerSource:Getty 4 of 29
5. Brett HankisonSource:Shelby County Sheriff's Department 5 of 29
6. Thomas Kinworthy accused of killing Black cop, shooting another
6 of 29
Updated mugshot of Thomas J. Kinworthy, charged with murdering @SLMPD officer Tamarris Bohannon. pic.twitter.com/ZXsX57eY1P— Kim Bell (@kbellpd) September 2, 2020
7. Dalton Potter allegedly shot a cop and another man
7 of 29
BLUE ALERT issued for Dalton Potter, age 29. Potter is suspected of shooting a Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy overnight. Last known to be on foot on Interstate 75 at the Whitfield/Gordon County line. Potter is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911. #BlueAlert pic.twitter.com/Vdyl8ReGaW— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) September 7, 2020
8. White suspect physically attacking officer
8 of 29
Interesting.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 30, 2020
Thinking about Jacob Blake right now. Sure seems like white people get the benefit of the doubt when engaged with the police... pic.twitter.com/kLh9iCJepp
9. Kyle Rittenhouse, Kenosha Jacob Blake shooterSource:Twitter 9 of 29
10. White supremacist who beat a woman on video
10 of 29
Nicholas Arnold Schock, 36, of Wauchula was arrested and charged with battery and disturbing the peace and bail was set at $620. He remains at the Sarasota County Jail. pic.twitter.com/ggDBjAxCN1— Carlos R. Munoz 📰 (@ReadCarlos) August 2, 2020
11. West Hollywood shooter11 of 29
12. Gregory and Travis McMichaelsSource:Glynn County Sheriff's Office 12 of 29
13. Anthony J. Trifiletti, shot an unarmed Black manSource:Saint Paul Police Department 13 of 29
14. Matthew Bernard, Killed Three People14 of 29
15.15 of 29
16. Mark Boisey
16 of 29
UPDATE - Man strangled, pistol-whipped woman before firing on officers, police say: https://t.co/DXCEL6Rd2P pic.twitter.com/X305N1owWX— WGAL (@WGAL) November 14, 2019
17. Lorne BrownSource:NBC Miami 17 of 29
18. Patrick Crusius, El Paso Mall Mass Shooting Suspect
18 of 29
Patrick Crusius allegedly wrote a racist manifesto before killing at least 18 people in Saturday's shooting at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso. The suspect, a white male, was safely taken into custody.— NewsOne (@newsone) August 3, 2019
This is America. #Walmartshooting #ElPasoShootinghttps://t.co/cjYzJZsCXn
19. Aaron DeanSource:Tarrant County Jail 19 of 29
20. Amber Guyger
20 of 29
Mugshot of Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger released after she was arrested on manslaughter warrant in shooting death of Botham Jean https://t.co/a2T3wNREX9 pic.twitter.com/4564d9UrjQ— FOX 28 Columbus (@fox28columbus) September 10, 2018
21. James Holmes
21 of 29
Today on #CrimeStories: Prosecutors have released video of #Aurora shooter #JamesHolmes’ interviews w/ a psychiatrist. Tune in now on @SiriusXM ch. 111 for insight on the evaluation of his sanity in the #Colorado theater massacre. #NancyGrace #CrimeAlert #CrimeOnline #MassKiller pic.twitter.com/DKRD2s0ay8— Crime Online (@crimeonlinenews) February 26, 2019
22. Michael Mattioli
22 of 29
#BREAKING: @MilwaukeePolice identify Michael Mattioli as the off-duty officer involved in a fight leaving a man with serious injuries. Charges are pending. @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/swogEPFKQI— Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) April 20, 2020
23. Dylann RoofSource:Getty 23 of 29
24. Matthew Sloan Punched And Spit On Police...
24 of 29
Again, if Matthew Sloan was a Black man this would be a much different story. https://t.co/K4cwb6SQ38— NewsOne (@newsone) July 12, 2019
25. Assaulted Police And Even Chased Them...
25 of 29
This man never complied— Gambling Refund 💵™ (@OffshoreRefund) May 14, 2019
This man actually hit police multiple times
This man chased police and made them fear for safety
This man was not killed!
Pamela Turner was murdered and pregnant, she was never given the same opportunity. WHY? @KingJamespic.twitter.com/DfzdICbOy8
26. Shot At Police At Trump Tower...26 of 29
27. Shot At Police At Walmart -- And Was Let Go...27 of 29
28. Man Holds Black Man At Gunpoint And He Is Calmly Arrested...
28 of 29
Downtown CHARLOTTESVILLE right now. F*ing white trash has a black man submitted first with a knife around his neck, then makes him kneel still threatening to stab him.— 𝔻𝕣. 𝕄𝕚𝕟𝕕𝕪’𝕤 𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕪 𝕥𝕠𝕕𝕒𝕪 (@tomorrowtambien) December 28, 2018
Please, Twitter do your thing in the name of justice #resist @washingtonpost @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/klg7g5ac22
29. Grady Wayne Wilkes29 of 29
