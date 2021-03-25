DaniLeigh Clowned By ‘Snowfall’ Actor Amin Joseph Over Shady Tweet About The Show

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

DaniLeigh continues to get the brunt end of all of her “Yellow Bone” jokes.

The Miami singer/dancer joined Twitter on Wednesday (March 24) to discuss the critically acclaimed FX series Snowfall, and unlike millions who tune in every week, she couldn’t get past the first season. Amin Joseph, who portrays Uncle Jerome on the show, couldn’t help but take a dig at Dani.

“Am I the only one that can’t get into snowfall,” the singer asked. Joseph quickly responded, “It’s a black thang, you wouldn’t understand #SnowfallFX.”

Dani has been hit with numerous controversies to start 2021, whether it be her relationship with ex-boyfriend DaBaby or the release of her failed single “Yellow Bone,” which she attempted to describe as her version of “Brown Skin Girl.”

“Yellow bone is what he wants…yellow bone is what he wants,” the lyrics to the now-deleted song went. Dani attempted to double-down on her desire to release the song, writing in a since-deleted Instagram post, “Why can’t I make a song for my light skin baddies?”

She would later issue an official apology which fell on deaf ears due to the tone of it. Although she highlighted why she understood the song was insensitive, she later stated she wasn’t a colorist, adding she was dating “a whole chocolate man” and had “beautiful dark-skinned friends.”

Meanwhile, Snowfall continues to bring in millions of viewers every week and has owned Wednesday nights on Twitter. The show was recently renewed for a fifth season by FX. The series has seen massive growth between seasons 3 and 4 with a 41 percent increase in viewership and an average of 5.1 million viewers across all platforms.

“‘Snowfall’ has come into its own as one of the best dramas on TV,” FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier said in a statement. “Its quality and audience growth is a remarkable achievement for a show in its fourth season.”

The season four finale airs on April 21.

