LOCAL NEWS: Colossal Cupcakes to Relaunch Its Downtown Cleveland Location on March 29

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the businesses that had to deal with both the COVID-19 pandemic and May 30 riots last year is finally set to open its doors to the public.

Colossal Cupcakes has announced its Downtown Cleveland location will open back up on March 29.

While being able to have Uber Eats help with serving customers during the pandemic, it was those riots, which had started out as protests against the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, MN, that had a much greater toll on the popular destination.

Windows were broken as the staff had to hide in the bathroom to be away from the rioters destroying the business.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

In the end, rioters caused a half a million dollars of damage and the store was shut down for 10 months for repairs. Construction delays have kept pushing back the re-opening date. During the closure, a message on the shop’s downtown window read, “The road to success is always under construction.”

In the meantime, if you need that giant cupcake fix, you can visit the Colossal location right now in North Olmsted as that place is open for business right now.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Douglas Sacha and Getty Images