Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge

Whenever we see Chloe Bailey trending we already know it’s because she’s just posted a picture, video, or TikTok challenge of herself looking fine as ever!

This time, our good sis participated in the viral #WalkChallenge and if we were giving out prizes for the best walk, Chloe definitely took first place with this one. The R&B singer uploaded the viral TikTok last night and using the hit Saucy Santana song, “Walk” as her soundtrack, the 23-year-old emerged from a pool wearing a sexy black, cut-out piece swimsuit and proceeded to shut it down. Looking like her beautiful self, Chloe gave us her model walk as she strutted confidently around the pool to the popular song. She posted the video to her Instagram page, simply captioning it, “pool day #walkchallenge.” No stranger to breaking the internet, the video gained almost 700k views and comments from celebrity friends and fans hyping the singer and actress up.

“Oh hi ,” actress Meagan Good commented in Chloe’s IG comments while another fan wrote, “Come on bawwddyyy.” The viral video even made it over to Twitter, where another tweeted exactly what we were all thinking, “As soon as I see Chloe Bailey trending knowing there’s gonna be pictures or a video of her looking fine as hell”. How can we double-tap this one than once?

Check out the video below:

This isn’t the first time the eldest of the sister singing group Chloe X Halle has embraced her sexuality, showed off her confidence and fit body, and “won” a TikTok challenge just by doing so. Earlier this year, she completely obliterated the #bussitchallenge when she shocked us all by debuting her submission as one of the first posts on her new Instagram account, separate from her sister Halle. In the video, Chloe dropped it low and bared it all, showing us her sexy and confident side. That video received almost 1m views on Instagram, causing Chloe to trend and fans crowning her the winner of the viral challenge.

I think it’s safe to say that whenever Chloe jumps on a viral challenge, we can assume she’s shut it down, again.

Chloe Bailey Obliterates The Walk Challenge was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

