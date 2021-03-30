The Pod-Father Speaks: Joe Budden Says Therapy On Deck For Him & Rory

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Joe Budden‘s popular The Joe Budden Podcast program is going through a rough patch of sorts as longtime hosts Jamil “Mal” Clay and Rory Farrell have been absent amid turmoil. During an Instagram Live session, the retired rapper and media star shared that therapy is on the horizon for him and Rory while claiming he’s introduced the idea via a phone call.

The good folks at All Hip Hop covered the details of Budden’s Instagram Live recording, which was posted and shared by the Digital Woods Podcast’s YouTube channel. Because of his mastery of all things digital media, Budden was quick to acknowledge the bloggers and other outlets recording the Live session but clearly came to “brew the beer” as he and his co-hosts coined some time ago.

The meat of the early Sunday morning (March 28) video was undoubtedly the elephant in the room regarding the absence of Rory and Mal, who Budden said on air that he’s spoken with both gentlemen. However, he shared with the viewers some details that might give some glimmer of hope that the podcast returns to its usual format.

“I don’t think I’m supposed to divulge our therapy plans publicly, but we’re going to therapy. I am a therapy baby, man,” Budden said. “Some of y’all know this. I know some of y’all only get y’all perception of me from the internet. But I’m a therapy baby. When something is wrong, we’re calling the therapist. Let’s get to the bottom of it, baby.”

Although Budden has continued his twice-weekly podcasting schedule, he’s done so with a motley crew of friends to fill in, including podcast employee Savon The Don, Ice, and most recently Ish. While some fans have complained openly that they prefer the usual hosts and their undeniable chemistry, others aren’t sold on Budden’s rotating guest format.

Considering the podcast’s popularity and the respective “hives” the quartet of Budden, Rory, Mal, and Parks have garnered over the years, it appears steps are being taken to restore the show to its normal programming.

Check out the Instagram Live below. Hit the 18:14 mark to see the moment where Budden makes the therapy mention.

