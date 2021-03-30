Some Dude’s Isley Brothers Verzuz Earth Wind and Fire Playlist

Make sure you subscribe to Some Dude … Podcast on Apple, Spotify, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts.
One of the most anticipated Verzuz battles for the OG’s is coming this weekend as The Isley Brothers and Earth Wind and Fire will duke it out song for song on Easter Sunday. If you grew up jamming to the Isley’s or EWF at the neighborhood quarter party or while your parents were cleaning the house, you will be in for flashbacks of a time when music was amazing. Both groups gave us music that will stand the test of time. Will keep us bopping from the barbeques to the card parties and if you want to slow dance the night away with your mate, you are covered.
Sunday will be a day to not only jam before the work week starts, flowers will be given to two of the baddest bands ever. To get you ready for Sunday’s epic encounter, Some Dude gives you their Isley’s vs. EWF playlist. We keep it at the usual Verzuz limit of 20 songs. We gave you songs to slap a spade on the table to cut your opponent, tracks to raise a glass to, and a jam to look bae in the eye to and tell them you love them.
Hope you enjoy it!
RELATED: 2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
RELATED: Timbaland & Swizz Beatz Sells VERZUZ To Triller, Shares Equity With Artists
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
2-Step & Brown Liquor Twitter Debates Hypothetical Isley Brothers & Earth, Wind & Fire VERZUZ
1.
1 of 15
A Verzuz I need in my life pic.twitter.com/y7yZiCUxwZ— Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) December 14, 2020
2.
2 of 15
There’s no soul group beating Earth Wind & Fire in a #Verzuz Isley Brothers, O’Jays, The Stylistics, The Spinners, Jackson 5 none of them !! pic.twitter.com/6OnDScXhlO— Touch Season (@TouchSeason) December 14, 2020
3.
3 of 15
Isley Brothers winning the #VERZUZ battle based off their slow jams alone. pic.twitter.com/y0JIdK108O— LaTanja (@latanjasworld) December 14, 2020
4.
4 of 15
If anybody “picked” Earth,Wind,and Fire to win a #VERZUZ battle against the Isley Brothers then you need to have any and every music thing related to your life revoked .... pic.twitter.com/uDQr2QdSay— 🎹Mr.LUKE (@illeonredman_l) December 14, 2020
5.
5 of 15
I just saw somebody say that thee Isley Brothers don’t have 20 hits for a Verzuz and I — I might need to just log back out and go to bed chile. The youth are not ok 😂— Stimbaland & Magoo (@brownandbella) December 14, 2020
6.
6 of 15
Maze & Frankie Beverly vs The Isley Brothers #VERZUZ #verzuzbattle— 𝑵𝒐𝒊𝒓𝒆 𝒆𝒕 𝑩𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒆 (@unicorntearrsss) December 14, 2020
7.7 of 15
8.
8 of 15
NOTHING can touch...— Melanin Munroe 😘 (@DrOroroMunroe) December 14, 2020
1. For the Love of You
2. Voyage to Atlantis
3. Footsteps in the Dark
4. Groove with You
I like Earth, Win, & Fire too, but the Isley Brothers would take the win in this hypothetical #Verzuz
9.
9 of 15
Ayyy @_DionneWarwick— midnight train from zamunda (@TopherPatt) December 14, 2020
Who would win in a Verzuz? The Isley Brothers or EWF?
10.
10 of 15
That post really has me wanting an Isley Brothers VS Earth Wind & Fire now 😩. I promise those are my type of cuts! @verzuzonline .... pic.twitter.com/gPEhIL7cLE— Bran✨ (@Queen_Mcfly) December 14, 2020
11.
11 of 15
lemme go put on my Isley Brothers playlist bc y’all smoking big dicks if y’all think EWF is smoking them in a verzuz. Maybe the commodores but not my Uncle Ronald n’em.— lil miss stim jim 🥂 (@girlee_) December 14, 2020
12.
12 of 15
Aite, EWF v Isley Brothers line it up! @Timbaland @THEREALSWIZZZ @verzuzonline— Mélian thee Maia (@MusingsHistory) December 14, 2020
13.
13 of 15
I’ve been saying this! But I would also like to see the Isley brothers verzuz maze and Frankie Beverly or The gap band! https://t.co/0pxyYVwbeu— Iris Clair (@polaroidbby) December 14, 2020
14.
14 of 15
you on crack if you don't believe THE Isley Brothers won't win a verzuz...— T'Chaka Khan (@AgentBigButt) December 14, 2020
chile...lemme go back to reading
15.
15 of 15
Let this sink in for a second One of if not The BIGGEST group of all-time "The Beatles" were influenced by The Isley Brothers (among others). They covered "Twist and Shout" by The Isley's. #VERZUZ #verzuzbattle— Jarrod Simmons (@Mr_Simmons123) December 14, 2020
Some Dude’s Isley Brothers Verzuz Earth Wind and Fire Playlist was originally published on wtlcfm.com