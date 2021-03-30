CLOSE
Breaking News
HomeBreaking News

Young Dolph Says He’s Done With Rap After ‘Dum And Dummer 2’

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Young Dolph - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Young Dolph is kissing the rap game goodbye.

The Memphis has plotted his exit from hip-hop for a while but confirmed on Tuesday (March 30) his collaboration with Key Glock in Dum And Dummer 2 was his final hurrah. In an Instagram post where he shared the album’s cover art, he officially gave word he was moving on to something different.

“i hope y’all enjoying the new mixtape, it’s my last project putting out,” he wrote. “i wasn’t gonna tell y’all but i thought y’all should know im done with music. ENJOY.”

Since breaking through in 2010 and delivering the hit single “Preach” four years later, Dolph has been one of the strongest ambassadors for Memphis hip-hop. In 2020, he managed to pay fans back for their support by gifting one lucky winner his custom Lamborghini.

Even before the pandemic, Dolph threatened retirement. In March 2020, he announced he was leaving music to focus on family. In a series of posts to his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Highly considering quitting music because I wanna be with my kids 24/7.”

Revisit Dolph and Key Glock’s Dum And Dummer 2 album in full below.

RELATED: Young Dolph Details ‘Rich Slave’ Album, Giving Away His Lambo & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: The Great Grits Debate: Young Dolph &amp; Key Glock Flabbergasted At Old Bay Usage In Grits

Young Dolph Says He’s Done With Rap After ‘Dum And Dummer 2’  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Niecy Nash wife
Niecy Nash Say’s Her ‘Hersband’ Was Her First…
 1 hour ago
03.30.21
Lil Nas X Satan Shoes
Nike Didn’t Approve Now They Are Suing MSCHF…
 1 hour ago
03.30.21
Derek Chauvin Murder Trial For Death Of George Floyd Continues In Minneapolis
Derek Chauvin’s Lawyers Is Blaming The Crowd For…
 2 hours ago
03.30.21
Serena Williams Gives Us Face In the First…
 4 hours ago
03.30.21
Exclusives
Close