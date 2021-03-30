The Bijou Star Files: Prayers, Barack Obama Mourns A Queen

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

BARACK OBAMA FAMILY MATRIARCH DEAD AT 99

Barack just posted about her death, saying, “My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.” Read More

Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Sell Out in Less Than a Minute, Nike Sues

The rapper collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes,” only 666 pairs of which were released on Monday for $1,018 a pop. According to PEOPLE, they sold out in less than a minute. Read More

NIKE FIRED UP OVER LIL NAS X’S SATAN SHOES… Sues Co. Making Them

Lil Nas X has clearly gotten word of the lawsuit, posting a funny meme in response to insinuate going broke if he loses in court. Lucky for Lil Nas, he’s not a named defendant in the lawsuit. Read More

LADY GAGA’S DOG WALKER LEAVES HOSPITAL MONTH AFTER SHOOTING …Had Part of Lung Removed

Ryan Fischer was just discharged after a much longer stay than he anticipated … due to complications with his lungs. Ryan says he was actually feeling pretty great just days after being shot and moving out of the ICU, and thought his recovery would be a simple process. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN MURDER TRIAL DRUG OD DEFENSE IS A SMOKE SCREEN …Says Attorney Ben Crump

Derek Chauvin’s defense in his murder trial — claiming George Floyd died from a drug overdose — is similar to the tactic used in Rodney King’s trial … but civil rights attorney Ben Crump says it’s a shameful attempt to distract jurors. Read More

Zonnique’s Baby Makes Her Social Media Debut–Heiress Already On Aunty Duties

Zonnique Pullins and her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy introduced the social media world to their baby girl Sunday and she is just precious! Read More

New York Becomes The First State To Roll Out A Vaccine Verification App

New York recently took the first step in its statewide efforts to aid residents in returning to various public venues and businesses. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced the launch of the country’s first digital app to confirm proof of vaccination against COVID-19—which will be required to gain entry to many of the states businesses and events…and more states are looking to follow suit. Read More

We Outside Again!; American Airlines Reports 90% Increase In Bookings

American Airlines sees an uptick in sales after experiencing record low numbers during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Read More

Niecy Nash Says She’d ‘Never Been With A Woman Before’ Her Wife Jessica Betts: ‘I Love Who I Love’

Actress and comedian Niecy Nash never dated a woman before being with her wife, Jessica Betts. Read More

Congress Supports A Fourth Stimulus Check

A fourth stimulus check could be in our future as the idea gains more support from Congress. Read More

Verzuz To Partner With Peloton Home Fitness Company in Music Collaboration Collection

Peloton, a home fitness company, and Verzuz, a hugely successful webcast series, announced on Monday that the two would be releasing a “Peloton Verzuz” music collaboration collection. Read More

Oregon Man Arrested After Kissing Stranger’s Baby On Mouth In Supermarket

Police have arrested an Oregon man who allegedly pulled down his mask to kiss a stranger’s baby on the lips inside a grocery store. Read More

Woman Killed In Road Rage Incident While Driving To Vacation With Her Husband

A road rage incident has taken the life of a Pennsylvania woman driving in North Carolina with her husband to go on vacation. Read More

Sharon Osbourne Received $5 To $10 Million Payout From ‘The Talk’, Says Source

Sharon Osbourne is said to have received an impressive payout amidst her departure from ‘The Talk’. Read More

Ne-Yo Says Wife Crystal Smith Refuses To Let Him Get A Vasectomy

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith’s family continues to grow as she’s pregnant with their third child together. Read More

Infamous ‘RHOA’ Stripper Bolo Lands Role In Tyler Perry Studios Drama Series On Male Exotic Dancers

It looks like Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire’s stint on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta landed him a job with Tyler Perry Studios’ upcoming drama about male exotic dancers. Read More

Yung Miami Celebrates Her Mom Being Released From Jail After Serving 5 Years

City Girls rapper, Yung Miami shared some exciting news with her fans over the weekend. On Friday (Mar.26), she took to Twitter to announce that her mother was being released from jail after after serving a five-year sentence. Read More

Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Criticizes Her Over Bobby Shmurda Remarks: We Don’t Wish Jail On ANYONE!

Wendy Williams is speaking her mind about Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda who was recently released from prison after serving six years for conspiracy and weapons charges. Read More

Serena Williams Admits That Marriage with Husband Alexis Ohanian ‘Is Not Bliss’ Without Work

Serena Williams recently shared that marriage “is not bliss” without work, as she opened up about life with husband Alexis Ohanian and motherhood for Bumble’s The Question Game. Read More

Kenya Moore Says ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Drew Sidora ‘Needs’ a Tummy Tuck

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” costars Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora clearly have a long way to go before they consider each other friends. Read More

Taraji P. Henson Reveals Her Dog K Ball Died Following Surgery Complications

Taraji P. Henson is mourning the death of her beloved dog, K Ball. Read More

