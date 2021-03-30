The Bijou Star Files: Prayers, Barack Obama Mourns A Queen

BARACK OBAMA FAMILY MATRIARCH DEAD AT 99
Barack just posted about her death, saying, “My family and I are mourning the loss of our beloved grandmother, Sarah Ogwel Onyango Obama, affectionately known to many as “Mama Sarah” but known to us as “Dani” or Granny. We will miss her dearly, but we’ll celebrate with gratitude her long and remarkable life.” Read More
Lil Nas X’s Satan Shoes Sell Out in Less Than a Minute, Nike Sues
The rapper collaborated with the streetwear company MSCHF on the “Satan Shoes,” only 666 pairs of which were released on Monday for $1,018 a pop. According to PEOPLE, they sold out in less than a minute. Read More
NIKE FIRED UP OVER LIL NAS X’S SATAN SHOES… Sues Co. Making Them
Lil Nas X has clearly gotten word of the lawsuit, posting a funny meme in response to insinuate going broke if he loses in court. Lucky for Lil Nas, he’s not a named defendant in the lawsuit. Read More
LADY GAGA’S DOG WALKER LEAVES HOSPITAL MONTH AFTER SHOOTING …Had Part of Lung Removed
Ryan Fischer was just discharged after a much longer stay than he anticipated … due to complications with his lungs. Ryan says he was actually feeling pretty great just days after being shot and moving out of the ICU, and thought his recovery would be a simple process. Read More
DEREK CHAUVIN MURDER TRIAL DRUG OD DEFENSE IS A SMOKE SCREEN …Says Attorney Ben Crump
Derek Chauvin’s defense in his murder trial — claiming George Floyd died from a drug overdose — is similar to the tactic used in Rodney King’s trial … but civil rights attorney Ben Crump says it’s a shameful attempt to distract jurors. Read More
Zonnique’s Baby Makes Her Social Media Debut–Heiress Already On Aunty Duties
Zonnique Pullins and her boyfriend Bandhunta Izzy introduced the social media world to their baby girl Sunday and she is just precious! Read More
New York Becomes The First State To Roll Out A Vaccine Verification App
New York recently took the first step in its statewide efforts to aid residents in returning to various public venues and businesses. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced the launch of the country’s first digital app to confirm proof of vaccination against COVID-19—which will be required to gain entry to many of the states businesses and events…and more states are looking to follow suit. Read More
We Outside Again!; American Airlines Reports 90% Increase In Bookings
American Airlines sees an uptick in sales after experiencing record low numbers during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Read More
Niecy Nash Says She’d ‘Never Been With A Woman Before’ Her Wife Jessica Betts: ‘I Love Who I Love’
Actress and comedian Niecy Nash never dated a woman before being with her wife, Jessica Betts. Read More
Congress Supports A Fourth Stimulus Check
A fourth stimulus check could be in our future as the idea gains more support from Congress. Read More
Verzuz To Partner With Peloton Home Fitness Company in Music Collaboration Collection
Peloton, a home fitness company, and Verzuz, a hugely successful webcast series, announced on Monday that the two would be releasing a “Peloton Verzuz” music collaboration collection. Read More
Oregon Man Arrested After Kissing Stranger’s Baby On Mouth In Supermarket
Police have arrested an Oregon man who allegedly pulled down his mask to kiss a stranger’s baby on the lips inside a grocery store. Read More
Woman Killed In Road Rage Incident While Driving To Vacation With Her Husband
A road rage incident has taken the life of a Pennsylvania woman driving in North Carolina with her husband to go on vacation. Read More
Sharon Osbourne Received $5 To $10 Million Payout From ‘The Talk’, Says Source
Sharon Osbourne is said to have received an impressive payout amidst her departure from ‘The Talk’. Read More
Ne-Yo Says Wife Crystal Smith Refuses To Let Him Get A Vasectomy
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith’s family continues to grow as she’s pregnant with their third child together. Read More
Infamous ‘RHOA’ Stripper Bolo Lands Role In Tyler Perry Studios Drama Series On Male Exotic Dancers
It looks like Michael “Bolo” Bolwaire’s stint on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta landed him a job with Tyler Perry Studios’ upcoming drama about male exotic dancers. Read More
Yung Miami Celebrates Her Mom Being Released From Jail After Serving 5 Years
City Girls rapper, Yung Miami shared some exciting news with her fans over the weekend. On Friday (Mar.26), she took to Twitter to announce that her mother was being released from jail after after serving a five-year sentence. Read More
Wendy Williams’ Ex Kevin Hunter Criticizes Her Over Bobby Shmurda Remarks: We Don’t Wish Jail On ANYONE!
Wendy Williams is speaking her mind about Brooklyn rapper Bobby Shmurda who was recently released from prison after serving six years for conspiracy and weapons charges. Read More
Serena Williams Admits That Marriage with Husband Alexis Ohanian ‘Is Not Bliss’ Without Work
Serena Williams recently shared that marriage “is not bliss” without work, as she opened up about life with husband Alexis Ohanian and motherhood for Bumble’s The Question Game. Read More
Kenya Moore Says ‘RHOA’ Co-Star Drew Sidora ‘Needs’ a Tummy Tuck
“Real Housewives of Atlanta” costars Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora clearly have a long way to go before they consider each other friends. Read More
Taraji P. Henson Reveals Her Dog K Ball Died Following Surgery Complications
Taraji P. Henson is mourning the death of her beloved dog, K Ball. Read More
