The Bijou Star Files: Quavo and Saweetie’s Elevator Fight Caught On Tape

March 31, 2021:

QUAVO & SAWEETIE ELEVATOR ALTERCATION CAUGHT ON VIDEO … Before Their Breakup

Quavo and Saweetie’s issues appear to run much deeper than alleged infidelity because they had a fight in an elevator — before they split — and the altercation was all captured on video. Read More

MICHAEL STRAHAN FIXES ICONIC TOOTH GAP

Michael Strahan underwent a procedure to close the iconic gap between his two front teeth and he looks great! Read More

JEEZY & JEANNIE MAI WEDDING BELLS AHEAD!!! Apply for Marriage License

According to the Fulton County Court Clerk in Georgia … the rapper and ‘The Real’ host came in Monday to get the documents required to become husband and wife. Read More

KODAK BLACK TRUMP’S A ‘REAL ONE’ FOR PARDONING ME … And I Got a Song for Bey!!!

Kodak Black’s got a lot of love for Donald Trump … who handed him a get out of prison card and other gifts, apparently, which he’s not afraid to proudly display. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN DOG BITES AGAIN …Victim Gets Medical Attention

That didn’t take long … President Biden’s dog, Major, is likely back in the dog house after a new biting incident at the White House, and this one sounds more serious. Read More

U.S. OLYMPIC COMMITTEE WILL NOT PUNISH ATHLETES FOR ANTHEM KNEELING… At U.S. Olympic Trials

The kneeling ban for athletes at the U.S. Olympic trials is over. Read More

ASIAN HATE CRIME MAN BRUTALLY BEATS UP ASIAN WOMAN …Staff Suspended for Not Helping

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo has addressed the assault, calling it “absolutely horrifying and repugnant.” He says he’s directing the state’s Hate Crime Task Force to work with NYPD to catch the suspect. Read More

Woman Runs Red Light & Damages Kevin Gates’ Lamborghini In Los Angeles Car Crash

It looks like Kevin Gates was involved in a car accident yesterday. Thankfully no one was injured, but there was some significant damage done to the vehicles involved. Read More

Ariana Grande Announces That She Has Joined ‘The Voice’ As A Judge

It looks like Ariana Grande will be returning to our television screens, but this time she will be a judge on the hit singing series “The Voice.” Read More

Terrell Owens Shares That He Was Involved In A Serious Car Accident & Walked Away With No Injuries

Former NFL player Terrell Owens took to social media to share his testimony after he was involved in a serious car accident. Read More

Summer Walker Shows Off Her Snatched Post-Baby Bawdy! (Pics)

If it feels like you missed the birth announcement of Summer Walker and London On Da Track’s baby, you’re not alone. The couple has kept things pretty low-key. Read More

Classic Film “The Five Heartbeats” Was Released In Theaters 30 Years Ago

30 years ago today, “The Five Heartbeats” was officially released in movie theaters and quickly became a classic! Read More

Teen Who Recorded George Floyd Video Testifies About Derek Chauvin’s Behavior—“He Just Stared At Us…He Had This Cold Look, Heartless…He Didn’t Care”

18-year-old Darnella Frazier (whose identity is being concealed in court because she was a minor at the time of the incident) gave her testimony and describes the tragic moments she witnessed when George Floyd begged for his life as Derek Chauvin proceeded to keep his knee on his neck for over eight minutes. Read More

Arkansas Senate Passes Bill To Ban Gender-Affirming Healthcare For Trans Youth

Today, the Arkansas Senate passed the HB1570 bill to deny access to gender-affirming care for all transgender minors. Read More

CDC Extends The Federal Ban On Evictions To June 30th

If you’ve been worried about paying next month’s rent, the CDC has news for you! On Monday, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention extended its ban on evictions for non-payment of rent to June 30, 2021. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed the extension as a prevention method. Read More

KENDALL JENNER I’M DONE WITH THIS PLACE …Leaves Home After Scary Incidents

Kendall Jenner‘s had it with trespassers, stalkers and death threats … so she’s packing up and leaving her Bev Hills home, with no plans to return. Read More

CHET HANKS VIOLENT SPLIT WITH EX CAUGHT ON VIDEO

Chet Hanks and an ex-girlfriend are at war over a volatile relationship that recently ended — with both of them slinging allegations of violence, and there’s video of a bloodied Hanks. Read More

TRAVIS SCOTT SPIKED SELTZER SALES ARE LIT!!! Massive Debut Week

Travis Scott’s golden touch continues … with his Cacti spiked seltzers flying off shelves and raising the bar for beverage debuts in the category. Read More

TAMAR BRAXTON Ex-Boyfriend Fires Back …I’M NO CHEATER!!!

Tamar Braxton needs to shut the hell up about her ex-boyfriend’s alleged infidelity, because he never cheated on her … at least that’s his story, and he wants her to get on board with it. Read More

Marsai Martin Refuses To Highlight Black Trauma In Her Future Projects

Marsai Martin continues to achieve and reach new heights at the age of 16. She just took home two NAACP Image Awards for her work on “Black-ish” and just a reminder that she is the world record holder for the youngest Hollywood executive producer for her film “Little.” Read More

Jason Derulo & Girlfriend Jena Frumes Reveal They Are Expecting A Baby Boy Following Pregnancy Announcement

Jason Derulo surprised his fans when he officially announced that he and girlfriend Jena Frumes were expecting their first child together. Well following that big news, Jason Derulo revealed the gender of the couple’s child—and they are happily expecting a baby boy. Read More

What Are NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens)?

The word “non-fungible token (NFT) ” refers to a token that is not fungible. Read More

Biden to Nominate First Slate of Diverse Federal Judges

President Biden confirmed plans to appoint 11 federal judges, including D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who will succeed former D.C. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland, who is now the United States Attorney General. Read More

PayPal Announces That US Customers Will Be Able to Use Cryptocurrencies At Its Many Merchants

Later today, PayPal Holdings Inc will reveal that it has begun allowing U.S. customers to use their cryptocurrency holdings to pay at millions of its online retailers around the world. Read More

Lizzo Accused Of Sampling Church Elder’s Funeral Performance In 2016’s ‘Coconut Oil’, Sued For $750K

Lizzo is facing another copyright allegation. After winning a case against her concerning her 2017 hit Truth Hurts, the Grammy-winning songstress is now being sued for $750,000 with claims that she sampled a funeral performance for her 2016 song Coconut Oil. Read More

Naya Rivera Wrongful Death Suit Challenged By Ventura County Parks & Recreation, Says She Was Offered A Life Vest But Declined

Ventura County Parks & Recreation officials are responding to a wrongful death lawsuit concerning late Glee actress Naya Rivera. Read More

NFL officially adds 17th regular-season game for each team; Browns to host Cardinals in 2021

The NFL has officially voted to add a 17th regular season game to each team’s schedule in 2021. Read More

