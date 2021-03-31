LOCAL NEWS: Some Changes and New Rules Coming to Progressive Field for 2021

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

After a crazy and shortened 2020 season, the Cleveland Indians are back and on schedule for a full set of games they are playing in 2021.

One thing that fans are excited about is being able to enter into Progressive Field in Downtown’s Gateway District after seeing cardboard cutouts of different individuals and celebrities occupying spots that live human beings would usually sit.

Even though only 30% of individuals would be allowed in the stadium at the start of the 2021 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is a welcome relief for baseball lovers who had to just watch the games on TV or listen to them on the radio.

Yet, despite the allowance of fans back in Progressive Field, there are several new rules and guidelines, along with other changes, that will go into effect very shortly.

One big adjustment to stadium rules is the use of “abusive language and disruptive conduct.”

This comes as the Indians continues to phase out any references to its name and branding.

That means fans are not allowed to wear “headdresses and face paint styled in a way that references or appropriates American Indian cultures and traditions. Inappropriate or offensive images, words, dress or face paint must be covered or removed, and failure to do so may constitute grounds for ejection or refusal of admission.”

The Indians is planning to change its name after the upcoming season ends, though no official timeline as been announced in regards to when exactly the brand will be replaced.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Other updates at Progressive Field include:

Netting was extended down both foul lines going to section 128 in right field and section 174 in left field. The net height was increase from 23 feet to 33 feet. The canopy was removed behind home plate to allow for fans to reach foul balls.

All fans will be required to wear a face mask, unless they are actively eating or drinking in ticketed seats.

No bags allowed with exception of medical bags, diaper bags and clutch purses.

All tickets will be exclusively mobile entry via the Ballpark app. Screenshots and PDFs no longer accepted.

Promotional giveaways will be announced on a monthly basis.

The team still currently knowns as the Indians is starting the new season on April 1 against the Detroit Tigers. Home opener at Progressive Field is on April 5 as the team will take on the Kansas City Royals.

What are your thoughts on the changes for this year at Progressive Field?

