The Bijou Star Files: Malik Yoba NY Undercover Remix

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 1, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Malik Yoba & Elisabeth Röhm Teaming Up For New Crime Docuseries

Actor Malik Yoba is teaming up with actress Elisabeth Röhm for an all-new true-crime docuseries with a unique spin. Read More

PLANE CRASH GENDER-REVEAL STUNT KILLS TWO

Two people died in Mexico when a plane being used for a gender-reveal stunt crashed into the sea, as the parents-to-be and guests cheered for the big moment … that never came. Read More

TIGER WOODS INVESTIGATORS DETERMINE CRASH CAUSE …Won’t Release Report Citing ‘Privacy’

The investigators tasked with finding the cause of the Tiger Woods crash have determined the cause of the accident — but they’re not releasing the results, citing “privacy issues.” Read More

YOUTUBE STARS Stokes Twins Plead Guilty IN BANK ROBBERY VIDEO PRANK

YouTube stars Alan and Alex Stokes are gonna dodge jail time for faking, and recording, a series of bank robberies in SoCal … now that they’ve both entered guilty pleas. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN TRIAL MURDER SUSPECT EXPLAINS HIS ACTIONS … To Witness in Bodycam Vid

Derek Chauvin told the man who called him a “maggot” that he did what he did because he felt it was necessary to keep George Floyd under control … considering the circumstances. Read More

ASIAN HATE CRIME SUSPECT CHARGED WITH HATE CRIMES For Brutal Assault Of 65-Year-Old Woman

The suspect, Brandon Elliot, has just been charged with two counts of assault in the second degree as a hate crime and one count of attempted assault in the first degree as a hate crime … according to Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. Read More

ICE CUBE Sues Robinhood …CHECK YO SELF, I AIN’T WITH YA!!!

It might be Ice Cube who needs to check HIMSELF — because Robinhood is setting the record straight on how they came to use that photo of him in their Snacks newsletter … Read More

CLEVELAND INDIANS BAN HEADDRESSES, FACE PAINT… At Progressive Field

The Cleveland Indians will NOT allow fans to wear headdresses or mimic Native American facepaint at Progressive Field this season … the team officially banned it all Wednesday. Read More

PRESIDENT BIDEN’S DOG MAJOR I’M STILL AT THE WHITE HOUSE …Bite Me!!!

President Biden’s dog, Major, is still hanging around 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. after his latest biting incident … but now it looks like he’s got his own team of aides. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON CASE 18 MASSEUSES ISSUE STATEMENTS SUPPORTING QB ‘He Was Never Inappropriate’

Deshaun Watson’s attorney says 18 professional female massage therapists are going to bat for the QB — saying they had nothing but positive experiences with him over the years. Read More

Jordyn Woods Seemingly Calls Out Skai Jackson For Allegedly Bullying Her Sister Jodie Woods—Skai Says She & Jodie Are Fine

Taking to social media, Jordyn posted a video making it clear that whoever is continuing to bully her sister online should stop before she handles it, many assume that she was speaking directly at Skai Jackson…and Skai responded with some clarity of her own. Read More

Tamera Mowry Explains To Her Daughter What A Weave Is, In New Adorable Video

In the cute video shared to Tamera’s Instagram story, Ariah is seen sitting on Tamera’s lap and asking her if she is wearing a wig. Read More

Apple Will No Longer Default To Female Siri Voice

Apple device users in the US might be accustomed to hearing a female voice when using the Siri feature. That’s because the company’s US products typically default to the female voice option. Read More

FDA Investigating After 15 Million Johnson & Johnson Vaccines Were Destroyed

The Food and Drug Administration is investigating after 15 million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were destroyed. Read More

12-Year-Old Denver Boy In Critical Condition After Trying TikTok ‘Blackout Challenge’

A Denver boy is clinging to life after participating in the viral online challenge known as the “Blackout Challenge.” The challenge dares participants to choke themselves until they lose consciousness. Read More

Disney Parks Launches MagicMobile Service, A Contactless Park Entry App For Apple Devices

Disney World is giving visitors a new no-touch entry into the happiest place on the Earth. Read More

Maryland Woman Dies After Getting Stuck In Hotel Window

A young Maryland woman died after getting stuck in the window of her hotel room in Florida. Read More

Italian Mafia Fugitive Blew His Cover After Police Found Him Making YouTube Cooking Videos With His Wife

An Italian mafia fugitive blew his cover after police found him making cooking videos on YouTube. Read More

Jazmine Sullivan Opens Up About ‘Heaux Tales’, Why She Went Vegan & Being Nervous For The Super Bowl

Jazmine Sullivan needs no introduction. If you’re tapped into music in the slightest, you already know the breathtaking vocals she’s equipped with. The Philadelphia native has been singing since she was a baby, and she sang the national anthem at the most recent Superbowl LV. Read More

Steve Harvey Set To Host The Isley Brothers And Earth, Wind And Fire Verzuz

Steve Harvey has just been announced as the host for the next Verzuz battle between two of the most respected and legendary bands in music. Read More

New Yorkers Can Now Possess Up to Three Ounces of Cannabis Under New Legalization Bill

Under a legalization bill signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday, New Yorkers will now be able to possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis, while sales of recreational marijuana will not be legal for another 18 months as the state creates regulations. Read More

‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Episode Pulled Over ‘Virus Storyline’

Nickelodeon announced on Tuesday that the Season 12 episode titled the “Kwarantine Krab” of SpongeBob SquarePants will no longer air due to its “virus storyline.” Read More

Waka Flocka Slams Critics Speaking On Him Supporting His Stepdaughter

Waka Flocka is slamming critics who have something to say about him supporting his stepdaughter’s sexuality. Read More

QUAVO & SAWEETIE LAPD INVESTIGATING ELEVATOR VIDEO… Both Could Be At Fault

Quavo and Saweetie could soon be answering to the LAPD, because cops have opened an investigation into their elevator altercation … Read More

Cleveland Indians fans will still be able to wear Chief Wahoo gear to games, despite new ban on headdresses and face paint

The team removed the logo from the uniforms in 2019, but has not stopped supporters from wearing it at Progressive Field. Read More

People Have a Lot to Say About Yung Joc’s New Fake Beard [Photos + Video]

Yung Joc is rocking a brand new look. The rapper/reality star added a ‘beard weave’ to his face, according to his barber. Read More

Tyra Banks to Return as Host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ for Season 30

Tyra Banks’ run as host of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ caused quite a stir — and that’s probably why ABC has decided to bring her back as host for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Read More

GoFundMe for Uber Eats Driver Allegedly Murdered by Teen Girls During Carjacking Attempt Surpasses $1M

Uber Eats delivery driver Mohammad Anwar was killed last week in a deadly carjacking attempt by two teenage girls and now the internet has stepped up to help his family in a major way. Read More

Willow and Jada Pinkett Smith Say They’re Sexually Attracted to Women [Video]

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris (AKA “Gam”) had an open conversation about sexuality and attraction on this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk,” before guest Niecy Nash and her wife joined the show to share their own unique love story.Read More

Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero’ Headed for No. 1 Debut on Billboard Hot 100 [Video]

Lil Nas X may just have another #1 hit on his hands. Read More

