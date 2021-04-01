Jay Electronica Descends From Bejeweled Hoverboard, Tells Kanye West To “Flame On King”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Kanye West is undergoing a public divorce and facing increased scrutiny due to his personal beliefs and political aspirations. Jay Electronica lent some kind words to the Chicago designer and producer via Twitter, encouraging West to “Flame On” in short.

On Wednesday (March 31), the mystifying New Orleans rapper shared played the role of cheerleader to his musical peer in West across a pair of tweets.

“@kanyewest from afar, seems like Almighty God is putting His final touches on His Mighty Sword (you). I would imagine the pain is intense. After this though, you unstoppable. Flame on King! and as for the rest of em, my mom would just say “well Son, f*ckem,” Electronica began via Twitter.

Electronica added, “@kanyewest I literally CANT WAIT so see your next Beautiful moves and offerings. Thank you for all of the Beautiful ones you’ve given us thus far.”

While West hasn’t responded to Electronica as of yet, the A Written Testimony artist continued to tweet, writing, “T H I S I S T H E W A Y .” in the following tweet but was not addressed to anyone.

A quick scan of West’s Twitter page shows that he hasn’t tweeted since last November, displaying that he voted in last year’s presidential election, presumably for himself.

Around that same time, Electronica shared a teaser regarding a track he did with West on his long-shelved and then-released Act II: The Patents of Nobility album. Electronica mentioned that he’d needed to get clearance to release the song with West’s feature but later walked back the utterance by tweeting “That was cap” in a now-deleted message.

