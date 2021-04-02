The Bijou Star Files: MSCHF Declares Holy War On NIKE Over Satan Shoes

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 2, 2021:

LIL NAS X NIKE GETS JUDGE TO HALT ‘SATAN SHOES’… Company Responds

MSCHF, the creative agency Nike’s battling with, says it’s surprised by the legal action the shoe giant has taken to stop the Satan Shoe … because MSCHF claims Nike had no problem when it produced the Jesus Shoe last year. Read More

DJ Quik Slammed For Saying He Was Shot As April Fools’ Joke

April Fools’ Day is in full swing and DJ Quik has lots of fans upset with his joke. He shared a concerning post on his Instagram stories Thursday (April 1st) Read More

SAWEETIE ELEVATOR VIDEO DIDN’T BREAK US UP… ‘Too Many Other Hurdles’

Saweetie has broken her silence two days after video showing her and her then-boyfriend, Quavo, in an altercation inside an elevator. Read More

GREG KELLY I SMOKED WEED IN KY, WOKE UP IN AFRICA!!! Claims Hilarious Stoner Tale

Even Snoop Dogg could learn a thing or 2 about marijuana from Greg Kelly — that is IF you buy the Newsmax host’s “don’t do drugs” story … but almost no one does. Read More

Congrats! Jeezy & Jeannie Mai Are Officially Married!

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai were officially married on March 27th in an intimate ceremony in Atlanta, exactly one year after the couple’s engagement. Read More

Warner Chappell Music Formally Extends Publishing Deal With Saweetie

It has just been announced that Warner Chappell Music has officially decided to extend its publishing deal with Saweetie—taking her music career to additional heights. Read More

President Joe Biden To Reportedly Review His Executive Authority To Cancel Student Loan Debt Up To $50,000

It was recently announced that Joe Biden is set to review his executive authority to determine if he can cancel student loan debt in the upper thousands. Read More

Mexico Closes Mayan Ruins After Tourists Refuse To Abide By Mask Mandate

Mexico has decided to close its historic Mayan Ruins after tourists have continuously violated its mask policy. Read More

Chet Hanks Sues Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged Assault And Theft; Catches Backlash For ‘White Boy Summer’ And ‘Black Queen Summer’ Clothing Lines

Chet Hanks has filed a lawsuit against his ex-girlfriend for allegedly assaulting him. And he’s currently facing backlash for “racist” merchandise collection. Read More

Remy Ma Maintains Her Innocence Regarding Her Involvement In 2007 Nightclub Shooting: ‘I Didn’t Shoot Anybody’

Remy Ma is denying allegations that she shot a woman in the early 2000s. American rapper Remy Ma, born Reminisce Mackie, recently joined Wendy Williams for an interview on The Wendy Williams Show. Read More

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Lessons Dad Michael Jackson Taught Her: He Didn’t Just Show Us The Glitz & Glam

Paris Jackson is speaking on her childhood and growing up as one of three of late King of Pop Michael Jackson’s children. Read More

Khloé Kardashian Sparks New Engagement Rumors With Massive Diamond Ring! [Photo]

Khloé Kardashian posted a picture of her manicure Thursday and, a huge diamond ring knowingly feeding the persistent rumors that she’s engaged to her on-again-off-again-on-again beau Tristan Thompson. Read More

‘Coming 2 America’ Hits No. 1 on Nielsen U.S. Streaming Rankings

Critics can’t seem to agree on Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming 2 America,’ but people certainly are watching it! Read More

Two More Alleged Victims Accuse T.I. and Tiny of Drugging and Trafficking

Two new accusers have recently come forward and both claim to have been drugged and trafficked by T.I and Tiny Harris. Read More

Delta, Coca-Cola CEOs Call Georgia’s New Voting Law “Unacceptable”

High-profile Georgia-based companies, including Coca-Cola and Delta Air Lines, have criticized Georgia’s restrictive new voting laws, which include a ban on giving water to waiting voters. Read More

Report: CDC walks back director’s claim ‘vaccinated people do not carry’ COVID

Dr. Rochelle Walensky’s claim raised eyebrows and brought criticism from medical experts, forcing the CDC to backtrack. Read More

Michael Strahan’s tooth gap removal was for April Fools’ Day after all

Strahan posted a video this week showing himself getting his signature gap in his teeth removed. People noted it was suspiciously close to April Fools’ Day. Read More

TIKTOK STAR MYA JOHNSON SHOULDA BEEN ME ON ‘FALLON’ …But No Beef, Addison!!!

One of the TikTok dance creators who didn’t get credit last week in a controversial ‘Tonight Show’ bit has mixed feelings about what went down … and her mom does too. Read More

DRAYMOND GREEN TIRED OF WOMEN ‘COMPLAINING’ OVER PAY GAP… Demands More Action

Draymond Green says he’s “really tired of seeing [female athletes] complain about the lack of pay” — insisting the time for griping is over, and there needs to be more action. Read More

Some Toilet Paper Is About to Get More Expensive: Here’s Why and What to Know

Kimberly-Clark — the maker of Scott, Cottonelle and Viva — will begin to increase prices on some of its products by mid-to-high single-digit percentages later this year.. Read More

California Gunman Kills 9-Year-Old Boy And Three Additional Victims During A Mass Shooting

44-year-old gunman, identified as Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, killed four people and wounded a fifth, female victim. The deceased victims include a 9-year-old boy, two women and a man. Read More

Derek Chauvin’s Former Sergeant Supervisor Confirms That Chauvin’s Excessive Force Should Have Stopped Once George Floyd Was Restrained

Retired former Sergeant David Ploeger, who was Derek Chauvin’s supervisor, testified that Chauvin’s excessive force against George Floyd should have stopped well before his death. Read More

