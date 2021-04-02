LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

It surprised everyone when the news of Jeannie Mai and Jeezy getting married dropped on the internet yesterday. Though it was public knowledge the couple was engaged, when they would actually get married was speculation. It turns out that the two tied the knot in a private ceremony with friends and family. Gary’s got the tea on all the details of the private wedding ceremony and more.

Gary’s Tea: Here’s How Jeannie Mai & Jeezy’s Wedding Went Down [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com