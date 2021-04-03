Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose

DMX is reportedly in grave condition following an alleged drug overdose.
According to TMZ, the 50-year-old was hospitalized on Friday (April 2) after an apparent overdose and it triggered a heart attack.
He’s currently hospitalized in New York where sources have revealed conflicting reports regarding his brain activity.
X has had a long history of substance abuse and recently spent most of 2020 celebrating sobriety as well as his history with Ruff Ryders.
This story is developing.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With Melanin-Infused Versatility
Thanks To #DMXChallenge, Twitter Timelines Are Flooded With Melanin-Infused Versatility
1.
1 of 20
#dmxchallenge “when bae wanna see other women but I am other women” 😂 pic.twitter.com/TGtBbP4bEs— TOPTIERTROI (@___Realest) August 24, 2019
2.
2 of 20
Too late to join in? #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/SJ9PFlN0RH— Ifiemi (Fifikems) (@k_ifi) August 24, 2019
3.
3 of 20
alright, here go my #DMXchallenge 😅 pic.twitter.com/qatwflKNdM— he/she/they ⚤ (@itshoneyjee) August 24, 2019
4.4 of 20
5.
5 of 20
Okay so I wasn’t expecting this type of #DMXCHALLENGE 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/UdKLed5PGK— Nneoma (Nee) (@nneunfiltered) August 22, 2019
6.6 of 20
7.
7 of 20
I tried my best lol #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/BfnROMjqDC— Kiera Please (@Kieraplease) August 24, 2019
8.
8 of 20
No one:— Chan💰 (@stussychan_) August 21, 2019
The tl: There was Brenda, LaTisha, Linda, Felicia...
Dawn, LeShaun, Ines, and Alicia#dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/31tvbxhkr9
9.9 of 20
10.10 of 20
11.
11 of 20
Category is... versatility 🤪 #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/TPFEn9fnJ2— YouTube: Toni Kelani (@TheToniKelani) August 21, 2019
12.
12 of 20
13.
13 of 20
Let me join the #dmxchallange 🥺 pic.twitter.com/C7El9SwD6a— ᴬˢᴹᴬᴬ (@iamasmaaaa) August 20, 2019
14.
14 of 20
She didn’t have Apple Music to get the song so listen to how she done the #dmxchallenge pls..I’m dying 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/xh3axfhL7t— B.Roy 🇬🇭🐐🇨🇮 (@Blayofficial) August 21, 2019
15.
15 of 20
So blessed to be born a black woman! My rendition of the #dmxchallenge au naturel style 💕 pic.twitter.com/yx9k9nDUU7— Anima (@Anima_Agyeman) August 22, 2019
16.
16 of 20
17.
17 of 20
18.18 of 20
19.
19 of 20
RESPECT MY HUSTLE! #LaLaDMXChallenge #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/TUO9xj3tvO— Jay'La Milan (@LaLaMilan) August 24, 2019
20.
20 of 20
this was gang fun 😂💇🏽♀️ #dmxchallenge pic.twitter.com/4EyR0QTQvj— lydzzz. (@ShrimpTshingy) August 22, 2019
Report: DMX Suffers Drug Overdose was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com