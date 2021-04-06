Cleveland News: Crazy Dee of Crazy Dee’s Music Store Has Died

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

A music staple in the city of Cleveland, Crazy Dee of Crazy Dee’s Music Store died on Monday April 5, 2021.

The details surrounding his death aren’t currently known.

Story developing.

About Crazy Dee:

Crazy Dee’s interest in music began as a youth after listening to DJs play on 108 FM WDMT’s Club Style Show. On his YouTube channel he explained how fascinated he was with beats connecting and began practicing in his basement.

Crazy Dee‘s first break on the music scene began in 1990 when he DJ’ed an Ice Breaker hosted by Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc as freshman at Cleveland State. From there he took over as THE DJ of the college parties around the city.

Capitalizing on his popularity, Crazy Dee started producing ‘Remix Tapes’ where he would cut and scratch records and blend a another song underneath the main song. He released his first project in 1994 featuring Cleveland artists called JusDaLil’SumThin’.

Three years later in 1997, Crazy Dee opened his first music store Crazy Dee’s Muzic Palace.

Throughout his career Crazy Dee went on to produce and direct neighborhood films. Read more here.