Mariah Carey Turns Her Voice Up An Octive While Getting Her COVID Shot [VIDEO]

Mariah Carey did it not only for the Gram but more importantly for the love and health of her fans.

Grammy Award winning singer Mariah Carey had an amazingly flawless 5 octave range and at times in her younger years was able to reach a 7 octave range. Over the years since her rise to fame in the 1990’s some have questioned whether or not the 52 year old Mariah Carey still had the pipes. Well in an effort to help encourage and raise awareness to get the COVID-19 vaccine Mariah Carey displayed her vision of love for her fans by go on video while receiving her COVID-19 vaccine and hitting that note that some naysayers have been wondering about.

In the video posted on Mariah Carey’s personal Instagram and Twitter pages, a medical professional tells her about the procedure, but she jumps in to say this before getting her shot:

“This is distracting them from doing their job, but you know how I am, I just talk and don’t really think about it…Here we are, all the way from that first post … trying to encourage people to be really safe, and, you know we’re still in this battle together,”

Mariah Carey then typed in the post what her side of effects were before hitting share… G6 octave range baby!!

Take a look at Mariah Carey ‘Shake It Off’ the fear of taking the COVID-19 vaccination in the video below

