Xzibit’s Napalm Weed Line Pulled From Dispensaries Over Vietnam War Reference

Xzibit just learned a big lesson when it comes to branding. His Napalm weed line is giving the Asian community some bad vibes and for good reason.

As spotted on TMZ, the West Coast legend just got put on notice for creating a cannabis company that Asian Americans find offensive.

The Napalm Cannabis name is giving users and nonusers alike a painful reminder of the chemical agent that primarily makes up the bombs that were infamously dropped on Vietnam. These attacks killed over a million Vietnamese, most of them were estimated to be civilians. Additionally, their grenade-shaped release drew additional ire due to the war weapon reference. Naturally, folks online dragged the “Get Your Walk On” rapper for his insensitive approach.

This quickly got back to the X prompting him to respond to the criticism. To hear him tell it the name is a reference to one of his earlier albums.

“The word Napalm is definitely synonymous with war and being used as a weapon,” he explained. “If you know anything about me and my body of work, you know I got albums called Weapons Of Mass Destruction and Man Vs Machine.”

He proceeds to pull up his seventh studio album Napalm, released in 2012. “This is where the branding of Napalm came from. As you can see, that’s the font we use, that’s the flame we use. It came from this album.”

He went on to make it clear that the line was not meant to offend anyone.

“Just to clarify the position we have at Napalm Cannabis,” he said. “We by no means acknowledge, justify, or feels as though we are promoting violence toward the Asian community. We stand with the Asian community. We stand firmly in the belief that our intentions, directives, and initiatives are positive for the cannabis community, and for the enrichment of the community around us. We plan to do many things for our community at large.”

You can see his explanation below.

