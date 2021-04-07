The Bijou Star Files: Man That Was With George Floyd Is Afraid To Testify

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 7, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Incarcerated Man Who Was With George Floyd Before His Arrest Doesn’t Want To Testify Due To The Fear Of Being Charged With Third-Degree Murder

Earlier today, Morries Hall, the currently incarcerated man who was with George Floyd before his arrest, and who also allegedly sold him drugs, appeared in court and released a statement through his attorney that he does not want to testify due to the fear of a murder charge. Read More

TIGER WOODS SHERIFF SAID SPEED CAUSED CAR CRASH …Lots Of Unanswered Questions

Tiger Woods car crash was caused by excessive speed, but there may be more to the story that we may never know … Read More

KODAK BLACK COPS SAY SHOOTING WAS TARGETED HIT …Threats Made Against Him

Kodak Black was being targeted by hitmen when his security guard was shot in the leg … at least according to cops, who are reviewing threats made against him before the shooting. Read More

DMX Still On Life Support CRITICAL BRAIN FUNCTION TESTS WEDNESDAY

DMX remains on life support in a New York hospital, and Wednesday will be an extremely critical day that could determine his outcome. Read More

DESHAUN WATSON’S LAWYER CLAIMS ACCUSER #1 DEMANDED $100K IN ‘HUSH MONEY’

Deshaun Watson’s attorney claims accuser Ashley Solis — who identified herself as “Jane Doe #1” on Tuesday — demanded $100,000 in “hush money” before filing her lawsuit. Read More

ASIAN HATE CRIME BUILDING STAFFERS FIRED For Not Helping NYC Victim

The building workers who stood idly by in the lobby as an Asian woman was brutally attacked on the sidewalk are out of a job … they’ve been fired. Read More

CHER SORRY FOR SAVING GEORGE FLOYD POSTS… I Was Too Emotional!!!

Cher is apologizing for saying George Floyd might still be alive if she was in the crowd during his fatal arrest … she says she let her emotions get the best of her. Read More

TACO ‘BOUT A LAWSUIT Man Sues Baseball Team AFTER DAD DIES IN TACO EATING CONTEST

A man tragically died during a taco-eating contest in California’s central valley — and now, his son wants the owner of the org that hosted it to pay up. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN BILLIONAIRE STATUS IS OFFICIAL!!! Forbes Rolls Out Welcome Mat

Kim Kardashian has joined the 10-figure club for the first time — she’s officially a billionaire … this according to Forbes, and she can thank her massively successful makeup and shapewear lines for most of it. Read More

Larsa Pippen & Malik Beasley Reportedly End Their Relationship After Four Months—Distance Said To Play A Major Factor

It’s officially a wrap for Larsa Pippen and Malik Beasley, who made headlines after they went public with their relationship despite Malik still being married. Read More

Netflix Reportedly Buys Kanye West Multi-Part Documentary For $30 Million—Project Said To Be In The Making For 20 Years

According to recent reports, streaming service giant Netflix just bought a multi-part documentary on the life of Kanye West for a whopping $30 million! Read More

Nick Cannon Goes Gospel In Duet With Kierra Sheard

Nick Cannon is just full of surprises. The multi-talented entertainer and businessman is back on the mic but instead of delivering bars, he’s serving vocals and people are shook to find out that Nick can sing! Nick Cannon teamed up with gospel royalty Kierra Sheard to deliver a powerful performance of Fred Hammond’s classic, “No Weapon.” Read More

Minneapolis Police Lt. Johnny Mercil Says Derek Chauvin Kneeling On George Floyd’s Neck Wasn’t A Restraint Method Taught By MPD (Video)

Today, Lieutenant Johnny Mercil appeared on the stand to speak about Derek Chauvin kneeling on George Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes, which resulted in his death. Read More

T.I. & Tiny Release A Statement Through Their Attorney In Response To The New Sexual Assault Allegations Against Them

Recently there were three additional alleged victims that came forward and have accused the couple of sexual assault. Now T.I. and Tiny have responded to the new allegations through their attorney. Read More

Big Pun’s Sister Claims The Late Rapper’s Wife Had Multiple Affairs; Says She Cheated with Brother

Big Pun’s sister joined Hot Shot radio for a candid interview where she discussed the late rapper life. Read More

Police Seize 28 Tons Of Cocaine After Breaking Into Encrypted Phone Network

Belgium police have seized almost 28 tons of cocaine after breaking into an encrypted phone network. Read More

Cam’ron Details Laurence Fishburne Run-In On Drink Champs Interview

Dipset’s Cam’ron recently appeared on an episode of Noreaga and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast, where he detailed an encounter the crew had with actor Laurence Fishburne. Read More

Twitter Reacts To Spirit Airlines Removing Family From Plane After 2-year-old Wasn’t Wearing A Mask

A family on a flight from Orlando to New York was ejected off Spirit Airlines by a flight attendant because their two-year-old boy was not wearing a mask while eating. The boy, who is special needs, was accompanied by his father and mother who is 7-months pregnant. Read More

“I Spent $15,000”: Man Arrested For Refusing Temperature Check Outside Disney World

A Louisiana man begged not to be booted from Walt Disney World after getting arrested for refusing a temperature check at Disney Springs in Florida. Read More

Dr. Fauci Says Federal Government Won’t Mandate Vaccine Passports

Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the federal government will not mandate vaccine passports for travel. Read More

Lamar Odom & Karlie Redd Spotted Together, Spark Dating Rumors

Is Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Karlie Redd dating Lamar Odom? Read More

‘Waiting To Exhale’ Author Terry McMillan Wants Original Stars To Appear In Upcoming Series

More information is coming out about the upcoming Waiting To Exhale series. As previously reported, author Terry McMillan, who wrote the novel that was later adapted into a film, confirmed that a TV show was in the works and that Lee Daniels is producing. Read More

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert is 23rd richest person in the world, according to Forbes 2021 Billionaire list

On Tuesday, Forbes released its annual list of the top billionaires in the world. And while its no surprise that Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is at number one for the fourth year in a row, one of the highest movers on the list is the owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Read More

New York Post Dragged for Compiling List of Homes DMX ‘Lost’ During His Rap Career As He’s Fighting for His Life [Video]

DMX is still in the Intensive Care Unit on life support and fighting for his life, but that isn’t enough to keep certain media outlets out of his financial records. Read More

Terry Crews Said His Marriage Survived Because He Ignored the Advice of ‘Jealous Pals’

Terry Crews says he’s grateful that he ignored his friends who told him to leave his wife, Rebecca, during a difficult time in their marriage because now he thinks they were just “jealous” of his relationship. Read More

