One On One With H.E.R. “On My Way To An EGOT” | Inspire Her Virtual Expo

| 04.09.21
During our Inspire Her Virtual Expo, we aimed to get you motivated and inspired straight from your computer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Panels include fitness, finance, and celebrities speaking about empowerment. One of those celebrities, R&B Singer  H.E.R. sat down for a virtual interview with Jasmine Sanders of the D.L. Hughley Show. The Grammy-Award winner spoke about having the space to be excited about others’ successes, social media during the pandemic, and blessings in disguises.

H.E.R. is also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Song (“Fight For You,” Judas and the Black Messiah) and she speaks a new goal out in existence. Will there be an “EGOT” In H.E.R.’s Future?

