CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker, Sentenced to Jail and Fines After Pleading Guilty to OVI

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

 

According to NBC4i, Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge Monday, weeks after Columbus police had to break out a window in his car when he was found sleeping in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.

Hooker, 21, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Municipal Court to operating a vehicle while impaired, or OVI. He was fined $375, and his driver’s license was suspended for a year with limited privileges. He also received a suspended three-day jail sentence.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

The Latest:

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker, Sentenced to Jail and Fines After Pleading Guilty to OVI  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
7-Eleven manager D.G. Suthar hangs out with cartoon propriet
The Voice of “Apu” on ‘The Simpsons’ is…
 28 mins ago
04.13.21
Protest after an officer shot a man in Brooklyn Center
Officer That Killed Duante Wright & The Police…
 5 hours ago
04.13.21
BET Honors Awards 2016 - Show
Usher Accused Of Making It Rain Fake Money…
 7 hours ago
04.13.21
Kierra Sheard
Kiki Sheard Is Dropping New Music, New Book…
 7 hours ago
04.13.21
Exclusives
Close