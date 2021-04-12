Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker, Sentenced to Jail and Fines After Pleading Guilty to OVI

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to NBC4i, Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge Monday, weeks after Columbus police had to break out a window in his car when he was found sleeping in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.

Hooker, 21, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Municipal Court to operating a vehicle while impaired, or OVI. He was fined $375, and his driver’s license was suspended for a year with limited privileges. He also received a suspended three-day jail sentence.

