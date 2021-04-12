According to NBC4i, Ohio State safety Marcus Hooker pleaded guilty to a drunken driving charge Monday, weeks after Columbus police had to break out a window in his car when he was found sleeping in a McDonald’s drive-thru lane.
Hooker, 21, pleaded guilty in Franklin County Municipal Court to operating a vehicle while impaired, or OVI. He was fined $375, and his driver’s license was suspended for a year with limited privileges. He also received a suspended three-day jail sentence.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker, Sentenced to Jail and Fines After Pleading Guilty to OVI was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com