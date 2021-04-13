The Bijou Star Files: Officer That Killed Duante Wright Has Resigned

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 13, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, has resigned. Read More

Minnesota Police Chief Says Officer Who Fatally Shot Daunte Wright Did So ‘Accidentally’ Because He Intended To Reach For His Taser Instead Of His Gun

Another tragic incident involving a Black man and Minnesota police recently occurred—and now new details have emerged. Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed by a Minnesota police officer, is the latest name making headlines, as now the state Chief of Police claims that the officer who fatally shot him did so by “accident.” Read More

The Game Calls Out The Fake Love Surrounding DMX’s Passing

The Game, echoing the sentiments of others in the rap game, addressed how artists don’t see the love DMX is getting until they pass away. Read More

DMX’S FAMILY WARNS OF SCAMMERS RAISING CASH …We Have Funeral Covered

DMX’s family is NOT strapped for cash, and is NOT asking the public to chip in for burial expenses — and if you see anything online saying otherwise … it’s total bunk. Read More

USHER DIDN’T PAY STRIPPERS WITH ‘U$HER BUCKS’… Big Ol’ Misunderstanding

The internet is ablaze with fury that Usher allegedly made it rain on strippers with fake money — with his face on it, no less — but take a breather, because that’s not how it went down. Read More

KANYE WEST ASKS FOR JOINT CUSTODY IN DIVORCE… Answers Kim’s Petition

Kanye West filed his answer to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, and it’s basically a mirror image of his estranged wife’s legal docs. Read More

MADONNA SCOOPS UP THE WEEKND’S CRIB… For A Cool $19M

Madonna just plunked down a small fortune, and now she’s proud of The Weeknd’s Hidden Hills Estate. Read More

HARVEY WEINSTEIN NEARLY BLIND, LOSING TEETH… Lawyer Claims at Extradition Hearing

Harvey Weinstein’s been indicted on sexual assault charges in L.A. and now faces extradition from New York, but he’s hoping to stay put because his health is failing… so claims his legal team. Read More

MINNESOTA COP BODY CAM VID SHOWS FATAL SHOOTING… Riots Erupt Miles from Chauvin Trial

Body cam footage of Wright’s arrest has been released, showing the moments leading up to his fatal shooting … which Brooklyn Center Police Chief Gannon claims was an accident. Read More

ARMY LT. TRAFFIC STOP CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION LAUNCHED

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police tells us the agency has launched a criminal investigation into the incident. Once completed, the cops will submit the findings to the Isle of Wight Commonwealth Attorney for possible charges, or it could go to a special prosecutor. Read More

MACAULAY CULKIN I’M A DADDY!!!

Here’s something to make ya feel old … Macaulay Culkin is now a proud parent!!! Read More

JESSE WILLIAMS AND EX WIFE JUDGE ORDERS ‘HIGH CONFLICT’ PARENTING CLASSES

Jesse Williams and his ex-wife are still battling it out in court over custody issues in their nasty divorce … and now a judge has ordered both to take a “high conflict” parenting course to right the ship. Read More

Kanye West’s Yeezy’s Are Officially The Most Valuable Sneakers In History!

The 2008 Nike Air Yeezy’s that Kanye wore to the 2008 Grammys went on sale for over $1 million at Sotheby’s—making it the highest-priced sneaker ever to go on sale in the history of global sneaker sales! Read More

Head Of New York City’s Black Lives Matter Chapter Calls For An Investigation Of Organization’s Co-Founder After She Spent $3M On Four Homes

The head of NYC’s #BLM chapter is reportedly asking for an “independent investigation” after the organization’s co-founder, Patrisse Khan-Cullors, purchased four lavish homes totaling $3.2 million, @nypost reports citing property records. Read More

A Boogie Says Despite Setting His Children’s Mother Ella Bands ‘Free,’ He Can’t Be Friends With Anyone Trying To Date Her

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has some serious issues to work out in the aftermath of his breakup with his longtime girlfriend and children’s mother Ella Bands. Read More

Aaron Carter Pushes Lamar Odom At Boxing Match Press Conference (Video)

Things are heating up between Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter as they prepare to duke it out in the latest celebrity boxing match. Read More

CDC Declares Racism A Public Health Threat That “Affects The Health Of Our Entire Nation”

Last week, the CDC released a statement declaring racism as a “serious public health threat,” according to their official site. The statement also highlighted that “communities of color” have felt the force of COVID-19 “most severely” given the “disproportionate case counts and deaths” among other factors. Read More

LA County Working To Return Multi-Million Dollar Piece Of Beach Land To Descendants Of The Original Black Owners It Was Taken From

Justice is rarely swift in these situations but as conversations about reparations for the Black community press on, a few California legislators are actively working to right a nearly century-old wrong. Read More

U.S. Calls for Pause on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Clotting Cases

Federal health agencies on Tuesday called for an immediate pause in use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine after six recipients in the United States developed a rare disorder involving blood clots within about two weeks of vaccination, officials briefed on the decision said. Read More

Will Smith And Antoine Fuqua Pull ‘Emancipation’ Production From Georgia Over Voter Suppression Law

In the wake of Georgia’s recently passed voting restrictions, Antoine Fuqua and Will Smith announced their new film “Emancipation” will be produced elsewhere, according to Variety. Read More

‘White Lives Matter’ Rallies Are A Complete Flop After Hardly Anyone Shows Up

“White Lives Matter” rallies flopped after barely anyone showed up. Read More

Model Suffers Brain Damage After Eating Pretzel; Wins Nearly $30 Million In Lawsuit

A model named Chantel Giacalone was awarded $29.5 million after suffering brain damage from eating a pretzel. Read More

10-Year-Old Boy Apprehended By Police After He Stole His Parents’ Car To Buy Cheerios

Last week, a 10-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota, got into some trouble when he stole the family minivan to load up on Cheerios after his parents decided to take a nap. Read More

