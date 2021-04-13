CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Jeff Johnson Breaks Down What A “Routine Stop” Looks Like For Black People [WATCH]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Losing Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota has Jeff Johnson thinking about the similarities a “routine stop” has when it comes to black people in this country. Police are routinely overly aggressive with their force, weapons, and authority with black people.  In other police news, Maryland is taking a stance to make a change with its law enforcement and what it looks like.  Listen to Jeff break down the initial purpose of police departments in this country.

 

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

6 photos Launch gallery

Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

Continue reading Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

Cops Kill People: Protest Erupts In Minneapolis After Officer Kills Black Motorist Daunte Wright

[caption id="attachment_964580" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty[/caption] You would think that during the murder trial of ex-cop Derek Chauvin, that police would chill on killing Black people. Nevertheless, on Sunday (April 11), a Black man was killed in Minneapolis during a traffic stop in the Brooklyn Center suburb. https://twitter.com/ChrisHrapsky/status/1381409978565677070 It all started when 20-year-old Daunte Wright was pulled over for the crime of having air fresheners on his rear-view mirror. During the stop, the cops determined he had a warrant for his arrest. At some point, while returning to the car, which his mother says was given to him a couple of weeks ago, Wright was shot and killed. Reports the New York Times: A 20-year-old Black man died after a police officer shot him during a traffic stop in a Minneapolis suburb on Sunday, sending hundreds of people into the streets where they clashed with police officers into Monday morning. The protests in Brooklyn Center came hours before the 11th day of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who has been charged with murdering George Floyd, was set to begin in a courtroom less than 10 miles away. Outside of the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Sunday night, smoke billowed into the air as a line of police officers fired rubber bullets and chemical agents at protesters, some of whom lobbed rocks, bags of garbage and water bottles at the police. Brooklyn Center’s mayor ordered a curfew until 6 a.m., and the local school superintendent said the district would move to remote learning on Monday “out of an abundance of caution.” The Twin Cities are still reeling from the murder of George Floyd, and this latest shooting only heightened tensions. Soon after news of the shooting, protesters began assembling at the sight of the incident. https://twitter.com/kimvhyatt/status/1381371001603297286 The local police called in the national guard while the cops were already outfitted in riot gear. If the shooting was justified, why would you need all that backup, though. As details continue to be revealed, it goes without saying that Twitter is furious (see below) at this latest suspect incident involving a Black man’s death at the hands of police under questionable at best circumstances. This story is developing.  https://twitter.com/CNeroTV/status/1381390374388838401      

Jeff Johnson Breaks Down What A “Routine Stop” Looks Like For Black People [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
7-Eleven manager D.G. Suthar hangs out with cartoon propriet
The Voice of “Apu” on ‘The Simpsons’ is…
 29 mins ago
04.13.21
Protest after an officer shot a man in Brooklyn Center
Officer That Killed Duante Wright & The Police…
 5 hours ago
04.13.21
BET Honors Awards 2016 - Show
Usher Accused Of Making It Rain Fake Money…
 7 hours ago
04.13.21
Kierra Sheard
Kiki Sheard Is Dropping New Music, New Book…
 7 hours ago
04.13.21
Exclusives
Close