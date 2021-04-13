Out Of Respect For Daunte Wright And A Grieving Community, Minnesota Teams Cancel Games

Minnesota sports teams postponed games Monday out of respect for Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Brooklyn Center man killed by police during a traffic stop on Sunday.
Major League Baseball team the Minnesota Twins issued a statement extending sympathies to Wright’s family. The Twins were scheduled to play the Boston Red Sox and will work with the MLB to reschedule the game.
The Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Timberwolves followed suit, rescheduling regular league play. An NHL team, the Wild, listed May 12 as the new date for its game.
Last August, the NHL postponed four Stanley Cup playoff games to protest racism and police brutality after Jacob Blake’s shooting by Kenosha police. The postponements came when several major league teams and famous players, including Naomi Osaka, spoke out against ongoing racial injustice and police brutality.
Scheduled to play the Brooklyn Nets, the Timberwolves did not provide an alternative date. All three teams conferred with their respective leagues before canceling the scheduled games.
Dave Zirin, the sports editor for The Nation, wrote the game cancelations were significant because of the focus on showing support for the families and surrounding community.
He also referenced the players who refused to play after Jacob Blake‘s shooting in Kenosha, WI. Zirin said the teams were “puncturing privilege” of white ticket holders who might otherwise just turn away from the news.
“But sports can and should do so much more than cancel games,” wrote Zirin. “The next step is for these politically connected franchise owners to agitate for some kind of police reform.”
Zirin also noted the stark difference in professional sports team’s responses between now and 1992 during the L.A. uprising. Games continued in L.A. despite unrest in the streets after the verdict in the trial of officers who beat Rodney King.
Protest erupted last night after police killed Daunte Wright on Sunday. Reports allege the police stopped Wright for having an air freshener hanging from his rearview mirror.
At the time of the stop, police found Wright had an outstanding warrant because of outstanding fees for two citations related to marijuana. Wright did not pay the fines and the bill was sent to collections.
During a press conference early Monday, the Brooklyn Center police chief tried to explain the shooting by claiming the officer meant to grab their taser instead of the gun. Officials tried this tired excuse during the killing of Oscar Grant by BART officers 12 years ago.
While some on social media think ‘comply or die’ is a justifiable stance, many continue to demand meaningful action in the wake of Wright’s killing.
The officer was identified Monday night as Kim Potter, president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officer’s Association. Potter has spent close to a quarter of a century on the force. In her capacity as the police union president, Potter has supported other officers in on-the-job shootings.
107 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
107 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 1 of 107
2. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 2 of 107
3. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 3 of 107
4. McHale Rose, 194 of 107
5. Xzavier Hill, 18Source:Change.org 5 of 107
6. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 6 of 107
7. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 7 of 107
8. Carl Dorsey III, 398 of 107
9. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 9 of 107
10. Andre' Hill, 4710 of 107
11. Joshua Feast11 of 107
12. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 12 of 107
13. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 13 of 107
14. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 14 of 107
15. A.J. Crooms15 of 107
16. Sincere Pierce16 of 107
17. Walter Wallace Jr.17 of 107
18. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 18 of 107
19. Jonathan Price19 of 107
20. Deon Kay20 of 107
21. Daniel Prude21 of 107
22. Damian Daniels22 of 107
23. Dijon Kizzee23 of 107
24. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 24 of 107
25. David McAtee25 of 107
26. Natosha “Tony” McDade26 of 107
27. George Floyd27 of 107
28. Yassin Mohamed28 of 107
29. Finan H. Berhe29 of 107
30. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 30 of 107
31. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 31 of 107
32. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 32 of 107
33. Terrance Franklin33 of 107
34. Miles HallSource:KRON4 34 of 107
35. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 35 of 107
36. William Green36 of 107
37. Samuel David Mallard, 1937 of 107
38. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 38 of 107
39. De’von Bailey, 1939 of 107
40. Christopher Whitfield, 3140 of 107
41. Anthony Hill, 2641 of 107
42. De'Von Bailey, 1942 of 107
43. Eric Logan, 5443 of 107
44. Jamarion Robinson, 2644 of 107
45. Gregory Hill Jr., 3045 of 107
46. JaQuavion Slaton, 2046 of 107
47. Ryan Twyman, 2447 of 107
48. Brandon Webber, 2048 of 107
49. Jimmy Atchison, 2149 of 107
50. Willie McCoy, 2050 of 107
51. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2151 of 107
52. D’ettrick Griffin, 1852 of 107
53. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 53 of 107
54. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 54 of 107
55. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 55 of 107
56. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 56 of 107
57. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 57 of 107
58. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 58 of 107
59. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 59 of 107
60. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 60 of 107
61. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 61 of 107
62. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 62 of 107
63. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 63 of 107
64. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 64 of 107
65. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 65 of 107
66. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 66 of 107
67. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 67 of 107
68. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 68 of 107
69. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 69 of 107
70. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 70 of 107
71. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 71 of 107
72. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 72 of 107
73. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 73 of 107
74. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 74 of 107
75. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 75 of 107
76. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 76 of 107
77. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 77 of 107
78. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 78 of 107
79. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 79 of 107
80. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 80 of 107
81. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 81 of 107
82. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 82 of 107
83. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 83 of 107
84. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 84 of 107
85. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 85 of 107
86. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 86 of 107
87. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 87 of 107
88. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 88 of 107
89. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 89 of 107
90. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 90 of 107
91. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 91 of 107
92. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 92 of 107
93. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 93 of 107
94. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 94 of 107
95. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 95 of 107
96. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 96 of 107
97. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 97 of 107
98. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 98 of 107
99. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 99 of 107
100. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 100 of 107
101. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 101 of 107
102. Patrick Harmon, 50102 of 107
103. Jonathan Hart, 21103 of 107
104. Maurice Granton, 24104 of 107
105. Julius Johnson, 23105 of 107
106. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 106 of 107
107. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 107 of 107
