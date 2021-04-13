CDC and FDA Suggest a “Pause” on Giving Out Johnson and Johnson’s COVID-19 Vaccine

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

One of the three COVID-19 vaccines is now recommended to be put on hold due to some developments among a few who have gotten their shots with that particular product.

The CDC and FDA have both suggested that the rollout of the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine should be “paused” as part of an ““out of an abundance of caution.”

This comes after 6.8 million doses has been issued, with a large majority of those received that vaccine had no issues.

From Complex:

In a joint statement, the agencies said they were reviewing data on six reported U.S. cases of a rare type of blood clot in individuals after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. To put that into perspective, that’s six reported cases out of 6.8 million doses.

The pause from both the CDC and FDA will not impact the roll out of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines. There’s also no connection made involving those two vaccines also.

Pfizer did reveal that its own vaccine was “91.3 percent effective against COVID-19.” That study was made measuring those who got that dose from seven days to six months following the second dose. It’s even “100 percent effective in preventing severe disease and has shown no serious safety concerns.”

Still, the temporary stop on the Johnson and Johnson vaccine roll out has people speaking out on Twitter.

