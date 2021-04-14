Submit Now: Are You Cleveland’s Best Mother/Child Duo?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

This Mother’s Day we want to know who is the best mother-child duo in Cleveland!

You think it’s you and your mother?

If so, then we want you to enter below for your chance to win a massage for two courtesy of Touch of Synergy Spa, but that’s not all! We will also hook the winner up with a Marc Jacobs Mini Traveler Tote Bag for the perfect Mother’s Day gift.

The submission with the most votes will be crowned Cleveland’s Best Mother Child Duo of 2021!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Cleveland, OH metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The Mother’s Day Contest ends on May 9, 2021. Subject to Official Rules.

