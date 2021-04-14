The Bijou Star Files: Bobby Brown Opens Up About Son’s Death

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Bobby Brown Opens Up About The Death Of His Son, Bobby Brown Jr.

In an exclusive clip Bobby Brown is opening up about the tragic death of his son, who died last November due to drug and alcohol toxicity, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. Read More

CHRIS BROWN Cleaning Lady Sues …YOUR DOG GNARLED MY SIS TO PIECES!!!

A cleaning woman is taking Chris Brown to court, because she claims one of his dogs got a hold of her sister’s limbs … which sounds like one bloody mess in a lawsuit she’s filed. Read More

DAUNTE WRIGHT KILLING COP WHO SHOT HIM RESIGNS… Chief Quits Too

Kim Potter, the Brooklyn Center police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright, has resigned from the force, effective immediately. Read More

BLACK HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYER FORCED IN LOCKER WITH BANANA PEELS… Cops Investigate

The player targeted in the locker room incident has issued a statement, through the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office … saying, “I want to make it known that I’m fine.” Read More

DAUNTE WRIGHT FAMILY GETS EMOTIONAL OVER HIS KILLING… Calls for Justice

The family of Daunte Wright — the 20-year-old Black man killed by police near Minneapolis — just delivered impassioned, heartbreaking words about his fatal shooting … and their pain is palpable. Read More

YFN LUCCI MURDER CASE PROSECUTORS WANT HIM BACK IN JAIL …Strip Club Was Off Limits

YFN’s attorney, Drew Findling: “This attempt to revoke his bond is without merit and is replete with factual and legal inaccuracies. We will zealously fight this motion as we will with every aspect of this legally flawed prosecution.” Read More

RUSSELL WILSON AND CIARA TO HOST COVID VACCINE TV SPECIAL… Featuring Obama, Biden

The star-studded show will include huge stars and influential people from all walks of life … from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal. Read More

ARMY LT. TRAFFIC STOP BLACK VETS CALL FOR POLICE REFORM …Stop Mistreating Us!!!

The violent traffic stop of Army Lieutenant Caron Nazario has Black veterans demanding changes from law enforcement — reform to ensure Black soldiers aren’t treated like crap. Read More

Netflix Renews ‘Bridgerton’ For A Third & Fourth Season

It looks like fans of the hit Netflix series “Bridgerton,” could look forward to way more episodes in the near future as Netflix has renewed the show for a third and fourth season. Read More

Third Night Of Daunte Wright Protests Includes Brooklyn Center Police Using Pepper Spray & Tear Gas On Protestors And Declaring Unlawful Assembly

The third night of protests are underway in the name of Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center Police are now using pepper spray and tear gas in an effort to get protesters to go home. Authorities have also officially labeled the protesting of Daunte Wright’s tragic death as an unlawful assembly and have ushered in some of the National Guard. Read More

Use-Of-Force Expert Witness For Defense Says Derek Chauvin Was Justified In HIs Interactions With George Floyd (Video)

As we move into the third week of Derek Chauvin’s trial, it’s the defense’s turn to bring forth some witnesses and people on social media watching the trial are not impressed. Read More

Kenosha Police Officer Who Shot & Paralyzed Jacob Blake Has Returned To Work And Will Not Face Further Discipline

According to new reports, Rusten Sheskey, who shot Jacob Blake seven times, has officially returned to work following administrative leave and will not face any further discipline for his actions. Read More

DJ Mustard Blasts His Personal Shopper For Allegedly Swiping His Credit Cards For Over $50K In Personal Expenses

DJ Mustard has spilled all the dirty deets regarding an alleged theft incident between him and his personal shopper. He accused Karissa Walker (@karissacwalker on Instagram) of allegedly running up his credit card for over $50,000. Read More

Eva Marcille Quietly Debuts Her New Smile Via Instagram Post

Eva Marcille popped out on her Instagram feed looking like she just landed a contract with Colgate! Read More

Black Panther Fans Launch Petition For Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa To Be Recast

Chadwick Boseman’s death last summer was heartbreaking for friends and fans alike, and now some moviegoers have launched a petition for T’Challa to be recast. Read More

White Students At Daniel Ninth Grade Campus In Texas Held A ‘N***er Auction’ ‘Pretending’ To Sell Their Black Classmate

White students at a Texas high school held a “n***er auction” for Black students on social media. Read More

NCAA In Full Support Of Transgender Athletes Participating In Sports

The NCAA is in support of transgender athletes participating in college sports. Read More

Barack Obama Speaks Out on Daunte Wright Shooting

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement expressing grief over the loss of Daunte Wright, the 20-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Sunday. Read More

Megan Thee Stallion Interviews City Girls

Our favorite hottie Megan Thee Stallion sat down with rap’s dynamic duo City Girls for Interview Magazine to discuss their rise to fame and thriving in rap. Read More

Tina Turner’s Ex Best Friend & Assistant Regrets Writing A Tell-All About Her In 1998: I Did It To Get Her Attention

Tina Turner’s former BFF Eddy Armani regrets writing a tell-all about her in the late 90s. Read More

Nas’ Investment In Coinbase Could Make Him $100 Million

Nas is looking at a major payday from his investment into cryptocurrency currency exchange platform Coinbase. Read More

STDs Hit All-Time High for Sixth-Year in a Row

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, STDs are at an all-time high for the sixth consecutive year in a row. Read More

Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy Help Gift 1,000 Bicycles to Atlanta Youth After Intimate Wedding [Video]

This past weekend, the newly-married couple teamed up with The Tony Robbins Foundation alongside Jeezy’s Street Dreamz Foundation to help give 1,000 bikes to inner-city youth in Atlanta. Read More

‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Is Getting Into The Weed Game With His Own ‘Purple Urkle’ Line

Actor and Family Matters star Jaleel White revealed to Forbes on Tuesday that he has launched a new cannabis line called ItsPurpl. Read More

