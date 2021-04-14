CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Kierra Sheard Shares Details From Her New Book “Big, Bold & Beautiful” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Kierra Sheard joined the show to give a life update and to discuss her new book.  Not only did she just get married but she also is celebrating the release of her memoir ‘Big, Bold, & Beautiful.’

Hear Kierra share with The Rickey Smiley Morning Show about what to expect in her new book, what it was like portraying her mother in the Clark Sisters biopic, and what she has to come in the future.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Kierra Sheard Shares Details From Her New Book “Big, Bold & Beautiful” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
10 Times Meghan Markle Gave Us Duchess Of Sussex Glamour
10 photos
Videos
Latest
Nicole Scherzinger, Terrence Howard, Robin Thicke, Chris Noth, Among Those Starring In Tubi Streaming Service Ad Campaign
Ex-‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood Has Revealed That He’s Gay…
 2 hours ago
04.14.21
Demonstrators Protest The Fatal Police Shooting Of Walter Wallace Jr. In Philadelphia.
8 Year Old CLE CEO Is Changing The…
 2 hours ago
04.14.21
Regina King Dazzles In Christopher John Rogers Gown…
 5 hours ago
04.14.21
Danielle Kwateng Is Named The New Executive Editor…
 8 hours ago
04.14.21
Exclusives
Close