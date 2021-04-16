LOCAL NEWS: Mentor Church Launching ‘Everything is FREE’ Store

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

There is a new retail outlet that is opening up this coming weekend on Cleveland’s far east side, though there is a catch: All of the items are FREE!

It is going to be a store where “SNAP recipients, veterans and the general public” can come in and get anything they want and need at no cost.

Born through a ministry from the Christ Kingdom Church in Mentor at 9521 Lakeshore Boulevard, it has now extended beyond giving back to those in the community.

They are launching an “Everything is FREE” store that will be located in Mentor.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

The store inside the church on Lakeshore Boulevard will open this Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m. For the general public, there’s a $10 donation to get inside.

For those with a SNAP or EBT card or Veterans ID, there will not a charge for those who want to pick out a lot of the items.

The store will open, for now, only on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Kingdom.

Soon, the new retail option will move to “a freestanding location in a shopping center” depending on how successful it turns out at the church.

Look for those involve to eventually offer part-time opportunities at the store with pay starting at $15 per hour.

This looks like a great way to help those who are struggling with their jobs and other issues going on.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of PonyWang and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of DjordjeDjurdjevic and Getty Images