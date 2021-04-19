The Bijou Star Files: Chris Cuomo Say’s Police Reform Won’t Happen Until…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 19, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CNN’s Chris Cuomo Says Police Reform Won’t Happen Until ‘White People’s Kids Start Getting Killed’ (Video)

Social media is divided over a passionate monologue given by CNN’s Chris Cuomo, who spoke out against police brutality and got real about what he thinks it will take to start seeing real change. Read More

RAPPER BLACK ROB DEAD AT 51 Diddy Pays Tribute

Diddy took to Instagram Sunday to share kind words about Black Rob. He wrote, “As I listen to your records today there’s one thing that they all have in common! You have made millions of people all over the world feel good and dance! You are one of a kind! GOD BLESS!” Read More

DMX FIANCEE OPENS UP ABOUT RAPPERS DEATH … Massive ‘Dog Love’

DMX’s fiancee just told the world … the late rapper was her everything, and she’s grateful for the time they had. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON NEVERLAND STATUES FOR SALE …28 Pieces, $2.5 Million!!!

Several of the statues Michael Jackson had at his Neverland Ranch are up for grabs — but it’s a package deal only, and likely requires a collector who can appreciate the art separate from its history. Read More

TREE CREATURE MYSTERY BEAST SCARES RESIDENTS …DOUGH!!! Just a Croissant

A Polish woman’s gotta be feeling pretty flaky about the panicked phone call she made to animal control to report a strange creature lurking in a tree … that turned out to be a pastry!!! Read More

DMX MEMORIAL IN AT BARCLAYS CENTER… Only for Friends & Family

A source involved in the planning of the event tells us a decision has been made to close the event to the public, and limit it to close friends and family. We’re told the arena, which can seat 19,000, is only permitted 10% capacity. Read More

The Game Weighs In On Women Paying Half Of The Rent: “Real Men Have Always Taken Care Of Shelter, Providing & Protecting”

The Game has not been shy about how he treats the women in his life, and he recently weighed in on the debate regarding women paying half of the rent while living with their significant other! Now y’all know this has been an ongoing conversation for years, but the Game is doubling down on the idea that the man should be the sole provider financially. Read More

That Karma Is Fast! Mike Epps Takes A Tumble On Stage Right After Clowning Fan For Falling (Video)

Mike Epps is funny, even when he’s not trying to be. He gave fans at a Jacksonville show a good laugh Saturday and it wasn’t even part of his act. Read More

Social Media Reminds Tae Heckard Of Her Past With Teyana Taylor After Tae Said ‘Loyalty’ Is Her Best Characteristic

She probably didn’t plan on it, but actress Tae Heckard got a social media dragging Friday after posting a stunning selfie on her socials. Read More

Judge Rules Dr. Dre Must Obtain A New Lawyer In Divorce Case (Update)

According to reports, Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, has landed another victory in their pending divorce. Read More

Derek Chauvin Invokes His 5th Amendment Right To Not Testify (Video)

On Thursday, Derek Chauvin decided to not testify and invoked his 5th amendment right in his case of killing George Floyd. Read More

Simon & Schuster Says They Will Not Be Involved In The Distribution Of Jonathan Mattingly’s Book About The Breonna Taylor Shooting

Recently it was revealed that Jonathan Mattingly, one of the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor, landed a book deal with Tennessee-based publisher Post Hill Press. However, it looks like the company’s distribution company, Simon & Schuster, will not have any parts in distributing the book. Read More

U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Pentland Has Been Suspended From His Duties At Fort Jackson Following Viral Assault In South Carolina

Black people have banned together after a viral video caught U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Jonathan Pentland assaulting Deandre in Columbia, South Carolina. Residents in the community quickly pulled up to Jonathan’s house and protested against his wrongful actions. Read More

Jermaine Dupri Gives Bobby Brown His Flowers, Calls Him The “King of R&B”

Two decades ago, Whitney Houston declared her then-husband Bobby Brown as the “King of R&B” and was mocked for it. But now, Jermaine Dupri is ready to give Bobby the props he deserves. Read More

Two Lions At The Pittsburgh Zoo Tested Positive For COVID-19

The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium says two of their lions have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Read More

CPSC Issues Urgent Warning Amid Peloton Tread+ Accidents and 1 Death

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued an “urgent warning” to Peloton’s Tread+ owners after receiving multiple reports of dangerous incidents. Read More

Dwyane Wade Is Now Part-Owner Of The Utah Jazz

Dwyane Wade is now a proud owner of The Utah Jazz. Read More

Janet Hubert Lands Recurring Role On TBS Comedy Series ‘The Last O.G.’

Janet Hubert, famously known as Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s ‘Aunt Viv’, will be joining the cast of The Last O.G. for its upcoming 4th season. Read More

Terry Crews Says Overcoming Porn Addiction Isn’t About ‘Willpower’: It’s Literally A Lack Of Information Issue

Years after battling porn addiction, actor and TV personality Terry Crews is discussing how he overcame it. Read More

Keri Hilson Says Waiting Until Marriage To Have Sex Is ‘Not Realistic’

Keri Hilson doesn’t seem to be a fan of celibacy. Read More

Issa Rae Reveals Her ‘Rap Sh*t’ Comedy Was ‘Inspired’ By Jermaine Dupri’s Criticism Against Female Rappers

Jermaine Dupri might have gotten a ton of backlash for his remarks about female rappers in 2019, but it served as inspiration for one of Issa Rae’s latest projects. Read More

Ryan Coogler Decides ‘Black Panther’ Sequel ‘Is Staying In Georgia’ Amid Controversial Voting Law

Ryan Coogler has no plans to move Black Panther 2 out of Georgia despite a new voting law that has called for Hollywood to boycott the state. Read More

Loni Love Says Tyler Perry Caught Her Taking Photos In His Home [WATCH]

Loni Love has no shame in being authentically herself, even it means breaking Tyler Perry’s house rule. Read More

Lil Nas X’s Father Defends Rapper Amid Video Of His Mother Begging On The Street

Lil Nas X’s father has come to his defense after the rapper was called out for not taking care of his mother. A video of his mother begging on the street was captured earlier this week and went viral. Read More

Brandy & Ray J’s Mom Sonja Norwood Once Sued The Kardashian Siblings For Allegedly Spending $120K On Her Credit Card

Who knew the drama between the Kardashians and Norwoods went beyond Kim Kardashian and Ray J’s infamous moment? Read More

George W. Bush Says He Was ‘Shocked’ by Public Reaction to His Friendship with Michelle Obama [Video]

George W. Bush and Michelle Obama’s meme-worthy friendship has taken over the internet a few times and the former president says he didn’t expect America to react to their bond. Read More

Suspected Rhino Poacher Trampled to Death By Breeding Elephants While Running Away From Cops

A suspected rhino poacher was trampled to death by a herd of breeding elephants as he attempted to run from authorities along with two alleged accomplices in South Africa’s Kruger National Park… Read More

Hester Ford, Oldest Known Living Person in U.S., Passes Away [Video]

A woman believed to be the oldest known person in the United States passed away this weekend at the age of 115. Read More

Kanye West Reportedly ‘Annoyed’ Fans Think Kim Kardashian Initiated the Divorce He ‘Wanted Out’ Of: ‘She Pulled All the Stops to Try and Save the Marriage’

Kanye West wants it known that it was his idea to divorce Kim Kardashian — even if he didn’t file first. Read More

More Than 400 Convictions Involving Racist Cop in Virginia Could Be Overturned

More than 400 convictions in Virginia could be overturned after prosecutors found evidence the arresting cop was racist. Read More

NBA Youngboy Reportedly Expecting His 8th Child

YoungBoy Never Broke Again is now a father of eight, according to reports. Read More

