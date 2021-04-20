The Bijou Star Files: Derek Chauvin Murder Trial Wrap-Up

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 20, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

CHAUVIN TRIAL JUDGE PISSED ABOUT REP. WATERS’ COMMENTS… Hints Chauvin Could Appeal Guilty Verdict

The judge presiding over Derek Chauvin’s murder trial is openly chiding Rep. Maxine Waters for seemingly stoking unrest over the case … and even said she’s opened the door for Chauvin to appeal the verdict. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN MURDER TRIAL HE ACTED REASONABLY DURING FLOYD ARREST …

Defense’s Closing Argument

Closing arguments have wrapped, and the jury is now starting deliberations. Judge Cahill reiterated instructions, and they’ll now be sequestered until they reach a verdict. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN MURDER TRIAL ‘HE HAD TO KNOW’ HE KILLED GEORGE FLOYD… Prosecution’s Closing Argument

Derek Chauvin’s trial for the murder of George Floyd is in its final stages, with closing arguments for both sides … and the prosecution says Chauvin “had to know” he killed Floyd. Read More

PATRICK MAHOMES I GOT THE COVID VACCINE… To Protect My Baby Daughter

Patrick Mahomes says he’s fully vaccinated … telling reporters Monday he took the shots in the arm to try to help ensure his newborn baby daughter stays healthy. Read More

SCOTTIE PIPPEN FIRSTBORN SON ANTRON DIES AT 33… ‘I Love You Son’

Scottie Pippen has revealed his oldest son Antron Pippen passed away on Sunday. He was only 33. Read More

FATAL TESLA CRASH NOBODY BEHIND THE WHEEL… Cops Say

The fiery Tesla crash that killed 2 people in Texas was most likely the result of the car’s Autopilot feature failing.. neither man was behind the wheel. Read More

L.A. LAKERS WON’T VISIT WHITE HOUSE DURING D.C. ROAD TRIP… Open To Future Meeting

The L.A. Lakers will NOT visit Joe Biden at the White House next week to celebrate their 2019-20 NBA championship — but it ain’t a protest. Read More

LIL YACHTY ATL BOYCOTTS WON’T CHANGE VOTING LAWS

Lil Yachty doesn’t think boycotts in Georgia will help change new, oppressive voting laws in his home state … but he’s got advice for people worried about getting to the polls. Read More

Lil Nas X Addresses His Mother’s Drug Addiction Following A Viral Video Of Her On An Atlanta Street Corner—“I’ve Cried Myself To Sleep Feeling Guilty”

Following the release of a viral video that showed Lil Nas X’s mother on a local Atlanta street corner presumably asking for money and/or food, many were wondering why he isn’t helping her and he offered an explanation on social media. Read More

Polo G Shares How He Manifested His First Number One Hit On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Today, it was announced that his latest single, “Rapstar,” had knocked out Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak’s song “Leave The Door Open” out of the number one spot, securing his first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart! Read More

Nina Parker Becomes First Black Woman To Have Her Plus-Sized Clothing Line Displayed In Macy’s

Nina Parker is no stranger to most of us. She’s graced our television screens as a host and interviewer and now she’ll be adding another role to her resume! Read More

Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa Celebrate Their Twins With Loved Ones At Their Baby Shower

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa are preparing for the arrival of their twin boys, and over the weekend they held their baby shower as they celebrated their two bundles of joy with family and friends. Read More

Facebook To Introduce New Feature Called ‘Live Audio Rooms’ That Would Rival Apps Like Clubhouse

Once again, Facebook is taking creative notes from its competitors in an effort to keep their massive audience engaged and entertained. The social media platform will be tapping into the rise of audio content production… Read More

Spelman, Morehouse, & Clark Atlanta Will Now Require Students & Staff To Be Vaccinated Before Returning To Campus

A group of Historical Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU’s) will now require students and faculty to be vaccinated before returning for class. Read More

Kelly’s Associate Pleads Guilty To Setting Azriel Clary’s Vehicle On Fire (Update)

The 38-year-old pled guilty to one count of arson for destroying the vehicle that was located in Kissimmee, Florida, and rented Azriel’s father. Read More

Jam Master Jay’s Sons Launch Cannabis Line In Honor Of Late Father

Sons of the late Run-DMC deejay Jam Master Jay are introducing a marijuana line in honor of their father. Read More

Oscars Won’t Require Audience To Wear Masks During Live Telecast

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences won’t require attendees to wear masks during the live event on April 25. Read More

Colorado Judge Resigns After Using N-Word And Saying She Believes ‘All Lives Matter’

A Colorado judge has resigned after saying the N-word and using racist language around staffers. Read More

A North Carolina Walgreens Accidentally Injects Patients With Saline Instead Of COVID-19 Vaccine

A North Carolina Walgreens accidentally gave people shots of saline instead of a COVID-19 vaccine, the company said in a statement. Read More

Genetically Modified Mosquitoes To Be Released In the Florida Keys To Combat Insect-Borne Viruses

The first genetically modified mosquitoes are set to be released in the Florida Keys. Read More

White Republican Extremists Are Trying To Create An ‘America First Caucus’ To Protect ‘Anglo-Saxon Political Traditions’

White Republican extremists are creating a new caucus aimed to protect “Anglo-Saxon political traditions.” Read More

VP Kamala Harris Calls For Action On The Black Maternal Health Crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris is calling for immediate action regarding Black women dying during childbirth at alarming rates. Read More

Miami Nurse Threatens To Kill Kamala Harris Because She’s Not “Actually Black”

Federal authorities are investigating a Miami nurse for threatening Vice President Kamala Harris in a series of videos. Read More

Louisville Police Officer Caught on Video Assaulting Protestor In Handcuffs

A protester was repeatedly hit in the face by a Louisville police officer as he was being arrested on Sunday, causing outrage among fellow demonstrators who have been protesting against police brutality since last May. Read More

Sherri Shepherd Reveals She Lost 20 Lbs.: ‘I Love the Way I Feel’

Sherri Shepherd has slimmed down and she’s ready to show it off. Read More

Kobe Bryant’s Nike Deal Is Reportedly Over

Kobe Bryant’s estate did NOT renew his deal with Nike as it expired this month — prompting speculation as to what the future for the late athlete’s apparel deal may hold. Read More

Naomi Campbell Believes Air Conditioner Causes Wrinkles Naomi Campbell thinks there’s a link between air-conditioning and wrinkles. Read More

Crowd Beats Up Ferris Wheel Operator Who Attacked Black Mother

A Ferris wheel operator who assaulted a Black woman was attacked by a throng of individuals who witnessed the incident. Read More

Kim Kardashian Courted by Royals, Billionaires and A-listers Amid Divorce

Kanye said he wants to date an “artist” next, but it looks like Kim has a lot of suitors herself. Read More

