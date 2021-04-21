Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police

The Columbus Police Department is under scrutiny by the community after the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old Columbus teen named Makhia Bryant while responding to a call of a disturbance in a southeast neighborhood.
According to reports, Columbus Police Officers were called just after 4:30 p.m. by a woman saying that a group of women were trying to stab her in the 3100 block of Legion Lane, north of Chatterton Road. Interim Chief of Police Michael Woods described the incident at a press conference as a female with a knife attempting to stab another person. A second person was pushed against a vehicle, when the other female goes toward the female aginst the car the officer fired his gun reportedly four times.
** WARNING GRAPHIC: Below is a video of the press conference that includes bodycam footage of the incident **
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Police on the scene did render aid. Bryant was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition but later died at the hospital.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is gathering evidence to execute a full investigation. The officer who fired his gun is off of the streets pending a full investigation.
RELATED STORY: 1 Dead After Columbus Police Respond To Altercation
There are lots of videos and pictures from the scene including this video from a woman who is reportedly Makiyah Bryant’s aunt who shares her story before a crowd of media and onlookers.
** WARNING EXPLICIT LANGUAGE **
Story developing.
The Latest:
- Derek Chauvin Found Guilty On All Charges In Death Of George Floyd
- Submit Now: Are You Cleveland’s Best Mother/Child Duo?
- Nominate Your Hometown Shero As We’re Celebrating Women Leading Change In Our Communities!
- Erica Campbell & Roland Martin To Host Urban One Honors May 16th On TV One
- LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Site at Wolstein Center is Once Again Open
- Kandi Burruss Gives Us 50 Shades Of Fashion In Her RHOA Outfit
- Derek Chauvin Verdict: Former Cop In Segregated Housing For ‘Safety,’ 3 Other Officers To Face Trial
- Erykah Badu Shut It Down In Her New Campaign With Burberry
- Report: Baby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Shot In Miami
- Columbus Teen Charged With Killing Another Teenager
- The Bijou Star Files: Derek Chauvin Guilty Verdict Reactions
- Columbus Police Shoot and Kill 16 Year Old Girl [VIDEO]
- President Biden And VP Harris Speak After Derek Chauvin Verdict [VIDEO]
- Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of Murdering George Floyd Now What’s Next
Bodycam Footage Released of the Fatal Shooting of the Columbus Teen by Police was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com