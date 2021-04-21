CLOSE
Columbus Teen Charged With Killing Another Teenager

According to NBC4i, Police have charged a 15-year-old with the murder of another teen in east Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:52 p.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 3200 block of Marion Place on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Trevon Dickson, 15, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.Police say, after investigating, it was determined that the second teen shot Dickson, for unknown reasons, fatally wounding Dickson.

