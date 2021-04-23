LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Claudia Jordan figures now is as good a time as any to spill some messy tea. The host and occasional reality TV star claims that Kanye West tried to get with her romantically, while he was still entangled with Kim Kardashian.

Kanye and Kim are still married considering their divorce has yet to be finalized. But Jordan was vague with the details of when this supposedly went down.

Complex has all the details you care about:

In an interview on the Domenick Nati Show this week, Jordan recalled when Kanye made advances on her while he was in a relationship. She did not clarify when it might have happened, or whether this was when the former couple was dating or married, but she did express no interest in him regardless. Asked if she would consider dating him now that he and Kim are going through a divorce, she simply replied, “No. Kanye tried to already, so no, thank you,” she said.

“He tried years ago,” she continued. ” Me and Nikki Chu were in the club. They shut the door… I told you that whole story. … I met him before. I hung out with Kim as well. And uh, Girl code, I couldn’t do it. Let’s just say that.” She quickly moved on from the topic and did not provide any further details.

And that’s that on that.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February. As for Claudia Jordan, last we heard from her, she prematurely announced the death of DMX, so her credibility isn’t exactly pristine.

Claudia Jordan Says Kanye West Tried To Get Entangled With Her While With Kim Kardashian was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: