LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Hip-Hop Police done got themselves another one.

According to the Daily Voice, Fivio Foreign was arrested on Wednesday night (April 21) and booked for carrying a loaded handgun in Fort Lee, New Jersey. Apparently, the Brooklyn rapper got into a scuffle with police after he was approached outside of a Citibank in Lemoine Avenue at Bruce Reynolds Boulevard for leaving his Benz running in a No-Parking zone.

At that point Sgt. Howard Ginsburg walked up and requested Fivio’s (Maxie Ryles III) drive’rs license to which the rapper asked if he was going to get a ticket. But instead of staying to figure out the situation, the “Big Drip” rapper walked away and left the cop standing next to the vehicle. Seemingly looking like he was free and clear for the moment, backup officer Gabriel Avella caught up to Fivio a block away and asked him to stop so they could speak.

Ryles “acknowledged but ignored him and continued to walk away,” then began running toward The Modern luxury apartments on Park Avenue, he said.

Avella grabbed him [sic] the parking garage as a loaded .25-caliber handgun fell from Ryles’s waistband, Mirkovic said.

Unfortunately, the gun had the serial numbers scratched off. Y’all know that makes everything that much worse in the eyes of police.

After a few officers helped Ayella put Foreign in cuffs, he was checked out by Fort Lee EMS and taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

After it was all said and done, police charged Fivio with weapons possession, having a defaced firearm and resisting arrest, and then took him to the Bergen County Jail. He sits where awaiting his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Well, at least they didn’t shoot him. It’s said that we have to acknowledge that as a great thing when it comes to policing.

Fivio Foreign Arrested in New Jersey On Weapons Charge was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: