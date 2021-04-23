LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

That took a while. After months of a bitter and ugly divorce proceeding, Dr. Dre and Nicole Young are officially single and ready to mingle… well, kinda.

The Blast is reporting that the judge overseeing their divorce is ready to sign off on legally separating the couple after the two agreed on their single “status” at this point in their lives. According to the legal documents the couple agreed to officially end their marriage as of April 15, 2021. Still, the financial part of everything is far from settled and will likely drag on until they come to some sort of agreement or Dr. Dre goes broke trying to protect his assets.

Several weeks ago, Dr. Dre filed legal documents asking the judge to “bifurcate” the status of their divorce — paving the way for him and Nicole Young to be single again. Our sources say she had no issue with it and didn’t want to be married to the legendary rapper either.

A hearing is set for July for the judge to officially declare the two single people, but the couple is still fighting over Dre’s $800 million fortune with Nicole requesting half and Dre demanding the prenup be honored. With $400 million on the table you know Nicole Young ain’t giving up on that prize fight.

Well, at least Dr. Dre’s alleged mistresses didn’t have to take the stand in court. Now he’s free to marry anyone of his alleged side chicks though after a quarter century of wedded bliss we doubt he’s eager to jump the broom anytime soon. On the other hand should Nicole Young find a way to pry half of Dr. Dre’s massive fortune you know her DM’s are gonna blow up like crazy. Its probably getting flooded now as we speak!

What do y’all think? Should Nicole Young get half of everything or a little something-something to bring this drama to a close? Let us know in the comments section.

Dr. Dre Is About To Officially Become A Bachelor was originally published on hiphopwired.com

