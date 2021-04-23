CLOSE
Crime
HomeCrime

Suspect Arrested In Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams After High-Speed Chase

"It’s a bittersweet feeling. I don’t know how to feel right now," Adams' grandmother told reporters.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Jaslyn Adams

Source: Screenshot / Twitter/@AlexisMcAdamsTV

The family of Jaslyn Adams breathed a small sigh of relief after their heartbreaking week, following the shooting death of the seven-year-old in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

On Thursday Chicago police officers captured a suspect in the deadly shooting after a high-speed chase that resulted in a car crash. Police were surveying the suspect in the western suburbs prior to the chase, according to NBC Chicago.

In an attempt to run from the police, the suspect fled in a vehicle where they eventually crashed on the Eisenhower Expressway and attempted to carjack another vehicle. During the confrontation he was shot in the arm by police and rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown.

“I’m just so overwhelmed,” Jaslyn’s grandmother Lawanda McMullen says. “I’ve been trying to call detectives (all day). It’s a bittersweet feeling. I don’t know how to feel right now.”

“I hope and pray to God that this is him,” McMullen continued. “We can live in peace, just a little bit, and have a little piece in our hearts and in our minds for ‘Pinky.’”

Police are still actively looking for additional suspects in the shooting. Police asked the public’s help in order to detain the suspects in the shooting which devastated her North Lawndale community. On Sunday gunmen opened fire in a McDonald’s drive thru, where Jaslyn and her father Jontae Adams were waiting for their order. Jontae was shot in the back and hospitalized, but has since been released. Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting.

During a balloon release on Wednesday Jontae said he wanted nothing more than for the suspects to be caught.

“That’s my baby I just lost,” Adams said. “I got shot. My baby got shot six times.”

“I see my daughter face down in my car. Oh, I will never forget … I want my daughter’s killers locked up.”

“All these cameras, use them, use them. I want justice for my baby,” he continued. “I want my baby’s killers in jail.”

On Monday activists advocated for justice while also calling attention to the needs of community members which includes resources for employment, community care, and activities for the youth.

The family has launched a GoFundMe which surpassed it’s $10,000 goal in funds.

SEE ALSO:

‘Jaslyn Will Not Die In Vain’: Family Holds Vigil For 7-Year-Old Girl Killed Outside Chicago McDonald’s

Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Demands Release Of Bodycam Video As Demonstrators Take To The Streets

Protests Erupt After 16 Year-Old Girl Shot And Killed By Columbus Police

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

23 photos Launch gallery

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Continue reading Justice For Ma’Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

Justice For Ma'Khia Bryant: Columbus Protests Demand Accountability After Cops Kill Teen

[caption id="attachment_4142545" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Stephen Zenner / Getty[/caption] The brief sense of relief on Tuesday from Derek Chauvin's murder conviction for killing George Floyd quickly gave way to the familiar sense of anger and disbelief in Columbus, Ohio, where police killed a Black teenage girl just around the same time a jury was delivering its verdict in Minneapolis. https://twitter.com/ajplus/status/1384836422851604480?s=20 By Tuesday night, protesters took to the streets to demand justice for the loss of Ma'Khia Bryant's life. The 16-year-old had reportedly called the Columbus Police Department seeking help for herself before winding up dead from the subsequent response to that fateful call. https://twitter.com/ElijahSchaffer/status/1384686290436726788?s=20   Bryant's killing was at least the third Columbus police officer-involved death since December, with all of them coming under questionable, if not completely preventable, circumstances. Despite tensions being high following the shooting and verdict's announcement, there were no arrests reported in Columbus Tuesday night. The Columbus Post-Dispatch reported that protesters marched through downtown Columbus on the way to the Ohio Statehouse while chanting, "Whose streets? Our streets!" From there, the protesters marched to the Columbus Police Department headquarters and eventually breached a taped barrier. https://twitter.com/jmuhammadtv/status/1384672813248884737?s=20 Circumstances leading up to Bryant's shooting were still being sorted out Wednesday morning, but initial reports suggested she called police because other teenagers came to her house with the intention of harming her. But when police arrived, Bryant was shown on bodycam wielding a knife and was shot just as she appeared to be following through with a stabbing motion toward another teenager. The police department released the bodycam footage hours after the shooting in an apparent justification of the shooting. The officer who killed Bryant fired his gun four times at close range. It was unclear how many times Bryant was struck. But for the protesters, it seemed, the circumstances were beside the point. Instead, the fact that the Columbus Police Department has all but declared open season on Black people was much more concerning. Before Tuesday afternoon, there had been 26 investigations of officers for shootings since the beginning of the year, with six of those shootings happening in Columbus. In February, a grand jury returned an indictment against former Columbus police officer Adam Coy in the killing of Andre Hill, 47. Hill was killed just three days after Christmas while walking from a friend’s garage and two months before Casey Goodson Jr. was shot in the back when cops purportedly mistook the sandwiches the unarmed Black man was holding for a gun. Goodson was shot by officers who were investigating another incident as he entered his grandmother’s home. https://twitter.com/_WhatRiot/status/1384672602921209861?s=20 Scroll down to see some more scenes from the protests in Columbus demanding justice for police killing Ma'Khia Bryant and other Black people.

Suspect Arrested In Death Of 7-Year-Old Jaslyn Adams After High-Speed Chase  was originally published on newsone.com

Videos
Latest
Pre-GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons
Caitlyn Jenner to Run for Governor in California
 6 hours ago
04.23.21
Watch DMX’s Celebration Of Life [LIVESTREAM]
 8 hours ago
04.23.21
VP Biden Delivers Keynote At National Action Network's Annual King Day Breakfast
Reverend Al Sharpton’s Powerful Eulogy Of Duante Wright
 10 hours ago
04.23.21
The 2015 ESPYS - Backstage And Audience
Caitlyn Jenner Has Officially Thrown Her Hat Into…
 10 hours ago
04.23.21
Exclusives
Close