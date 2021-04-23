Ultimate Rap League’s Ultimate Madness 3 Tournament Pits Rising Stars Against Vets

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

The Ultimate Rap League is considered the toughest league within the battle rap circuit by many for good reason as some of the field’s top names have refined their art in that space. This weekend, URL and Caffeine continue their fruitful partnership to put on Ultimate Madness 3, a bracket-styled tournament pitting some of the game’s veteran voices against some of battle rap’s rising stars.

The tournament format has proven to be a solid model of securing the best talent on the URL and Caffeine stages along with given opportunities for the hungrier battlers who have cut their teeth in lesser-known environs. This Saturday afternoon (April 24), 16 battle rappers, both men and women, will face off in combat for a chance at a cash prize of $100,000 gifted by none other than Drake.

From Caffeine.tv’s blog post:

As we collectively emerge from a long and difficult year, spring brings with it an irresistible sense of excitement. Soon, we will gather again at live, in-person events. It’s a fact that seems almost too good to be true. We heard from many of you that battle rap events from the Ultimate Rap League on Caffeine have been something to look forward to over the past year. We want to shout out Smack, Beasley, Cheeko, URL staff and roster for working so hard to make history with Caffeine. They made a real difference for the culture.

Today, we have exciting news to share. First, Drake has stepped up to make sure that the Ultimate Rap League’s star-studded Ultimate Madness 3 tournament is bigger than ever before. The GRAMMY award-winner will put up the $100K prize for the winner of the competition. Drake was the catalyst for Caffeine’s relationship with URL on Caffeine. Since then, millions of fans have discovered this battle rap movement—the talented MCs, the incredible legacy of URL, and the vibrant community. We’re thrilled to be a part of this movement.

The battle schedule is as follows as it appeared on the flyer for the event.

Cortez vs. O’fficial

Swamp vs. Jerry Wess

Riggz vs. Geechi Gotti

JakkBoy Maine vs. T-Top

Serius Jones vs. Rum Nitty

Drugz vs. Yoshi G

Swave Sevah vs. Prep

Casey Jay vs. Nu Jerzey Twork

Expect the bars to be heavy, especially from the likes of O’fficial, who has faced off against one of the featured names on the card in Nu Jerzey Twork, just battled last month against Tay Roc in a formidable showing.

Stronghold’s Swave Sevah takes on Prep out of Baltimore, Md., and Serius Jones goes up against Rum Nitty in what will be a must-watch clash. JakkBoy Maine has been especially active in the past year and takes on T-Top, who also had a busy 2020.

Be sure to tune in to Caffeine.tv to catch Ultimate Madness 3 live on Saturday, April 24 starting at 3 PM EST. Download the app to catch the event on the go if needed.

Photo: Caffeine/URL

Ultimate Rap League’s Ultimate Madness 3 Tournament Pits Rising Stars Against Vets was originally published on hiphopwired.com

