Sherri Shepherd Celebrates 54th Birthday With Hollywood Glam Photoshoot And She Looks Fabulous!

Actress, comedienne, and talk show host Sherri Shepherd recently celebrated her 54th birthday (April 22) with a Hollywood-themed photoshoot and she looks absolutely stunning!

The glamourous photos were revealed in People Magazine as a way to “celebrate Black leading ladies who have paved the way for other women of color.” The shoot comes after Sherri’s drastic 20-pound weight loss in which she tells People, “at 54, this is best I have ever felt.”

“During COVID, I put on weight and realized I needed to get back to the basics again, which was a lifestyle change,” she explained to People. “I walked 3 miles, four times a week, did Zumba in my backyard and I started boxing,” she says. “Now, I roller skate three times a week, and I’m also taking pole dancing lessons, and call myself a pole-dancer-like-ish woman!”

To celebrate the weight loss and her birthday, the Emmy-winning talk show host paid homage to Black women in Hollywood who’ve paved the way for generations to come in the entertainment industry. She tells People that the fun, classic Hollywood photoshoot was done “in the spirit of Dorothy Dandridge, Hattie McDaniel, Lena Horne, Diahann Carroll and so many others.”

Wearing a variety of different looks, Sheri tapped into old-Hollywood glam wearing white, turquoise, and pink floor-length gowns that showed off her cleavage, hugged her waist and gave us a peek at her slimmed-down figure. Her hair and makeup matched the shoot’s aesthetic, channeling the style of 1930s Dorothy Dandridge mixed with a little 2021 flair. Sherri shared some of the photos to her Instagram on her birthday, crediting her glam squad in the caption for achieving such gorgeous looks. “For my BIRTHDAY, I did a classic Hollywood photoshoot paying homage to the Black leading ladies I stand on the shoulders of + my health journey,” she captioned the IG photo set. Sherri’s makeup artist, Latrice Johnson, also shared some of the photos to her own Instagram, shouting out the multifaceted entertainer on how amazing she looked.

Now that Sherri’s in her 50s, she admits that she feels pretty accomplished in a career that she’s proud of. “I’ve been blessed to not only reach 54 but to also have years in this industry with a body of work and accomplishments that I’m proud of,” she told People. “I’m strong, intelligent, sexy, talented, and pretty funny.” And when it comes to staying motivated, she credits her 16-year-old son for keeping her focused. “He is the reason why I need to food prep and fit in exercise,” she continued. “My goal is to be living a long and active life with my son Jeffrey, who shares the same birthday as me.” Happy birthday, Sherri! Don’t miss… Sherri Shepherd Shows Off Results From Her Keto Diet And She Looks Amazing!

Sherri Shepherd Celebrates 54th Birthday With Hollywood Glam Photoshoot And She Looks Fabulous! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

