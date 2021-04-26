The Bijou Star Files: Michael B. Jordan Is Ready To Be A Daddy!?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 26, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

Michael B. Jordan Says He Wants Kids In The Next 7 Years [Video]

Michael B. Jordan is ready to be a dad…but he’s not rushing the process. Read More

DMX MEMORIAL MONSTER TRUCK CARRIES HIS CASKET Heading to Barclays Center

DMX’s fiancee just shared some poignant words about the father of her child shortly before the service is set to get started. Read More

DMX NYC Funeral Service FAMILY DELIVERS POWERFUL SPEECHES

DMX’s family and closest friends gathered together to honor the rapper one last time before he is laid to rest in New York … and the private funeral service was full of emotion. Read More

KANYE WEST RAISES $1 MILLION FOR DMX’S FAMILY …Profits from Custom Shirt

Kanye West turned out to be quite present throughout DMX‘s tributes this weekend — and he’ll continue to be … because he’s got a seven-figure gift for the man’s family. Read More

OSCARS 2021 L.A. Train Station Location TURNS INTO HIGH-CRIME NIGHTMARE FOR CREW

The Academy Awards are being held at a famous L.A. train station this year — and while that might satisfy COVID needs … it’s also become a dangerous place for the Oscars crew. Read More

BLUEFACE Tells Ladies in Bunk Beds GET A TATTOO, OR YOU CAN GTFO!!!

It looks like Blueface’s tattoo shenanigans might actually be part of a new reality show he’s been working on for the past several months, which is in the vein of ‘Bad Girls Club’ … and streams exclusively on Only Fans. Not sure that makes us feel any better about this … but alrighty then. Read More

TEKASHI Concert Cut Short …69 JUMPS IN CROWD AND FANS GRAB NECKLACE

Tekashi 6ix9ine performed before a live audience for the first time since his release from prison, but it was abruptly cut short. Read More

ELON MUSK PEOPLE WILL DIE TRAVELING TO MARS

Elon Musk made a startling comment about the impending voyage to Mars, saying, “A bunch of people will probably die.” Read More

MASTER P I NEGOTIATED A $2.5 MILLION DEAL… For H.S. Hoops-Star Son

Master P says he hammered out a multi-million dollar deal for his H.S. basketball-playing son … and is simply waiting on an NCAA rule to change before putting pen to paper and making his kid a millionaire!! Read More

JORDYN WOODS Gift From Kris Jenner’s Line NOT A PEACE OFFERING

Jordyn Woods may have gotten a gift from Kris Jenner, but remember … perception’s not reality ’cause the gift most definitely was NOT an olive branch. Read More

DEREK CHAUVIN Allegedly Under Investigation …FOR BRUTALIZING BLACK TEEN

Derek Chauvin faces 40 years behind bars for murdering George Floyd, but that may be just the beginning, because there’s another incident that is eerily similar to the killing of Floyd. Read More

PRETTY RICKY’S BABY BLUE TAKES HIS FIRST STEPS IN HOSPITAL Since Florida Shooting

Baby Blue‘s a fast learner … just one day after saying he’d have to learn to breathe and walk again he got up out of his hospital bed to start the process and take his first steps. Read More

Boosie Comes To LeBron James’ Defense After O.J. Simpson Calls Him Out For Ma’Khia Bryant Related Tweet

This week the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant was taking place in Columbus, OH as the verdict for the Derek Chauvin trial was being read. As the celebration began, it quickly came to an end when people learned that the shooting of Ma’Khia was police-involved. Read More

Lamar Odom & Karlie Redd Spark Dating Rumors After Recently Being Seen Out Together

Lamar Odom has been living his best life following the end of his relationship and engagement to Sabrina Parr—and if recent rumors are to be believed, he could be finding a new love connection. After the two were recently spotted out together, Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd have sparked new dating rumors…and early opinions suggest that fans may be here for it. Read More

Simone Biles Leaves Nike For New Partnership With Athleta For Her Own Activewear Line

It was recently announced that Simone Biles has officially ended her six-year partnership with Nike for Athleta—which is a subsidiary of Gap and run by all women. Read More

The 2021 Academy Awards Featured Some Big Wins & Major Snubs As Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis & Andra Day Leave Empty-Handed

Many were shocked when in a matter of minutes, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis and Andra Day all lost the Academy Awards they were nominated for at this year’s ceremony. Read More

Peter Gunz & Cisco Rosado Get Into A Little Scuffle At The Press Conference For Their Boxing Match (Video)

It looks like “Love & Hip Hop” veterans Peter Gunz and Cisco Rasado will be facing off in the boxing ring, and recently they gave everyone a little preview on what they could expect when it comes to their boxing match. Read More

O.J. Simpson Slams LeBron James For Tweet On Ma’Khia Bryant Shooting

Ever since his release from prison and subsequent retirement, O.J. Simpson has taken toTwitter to voice his opinion on current events. Read More

New Jersey Becomes Latest State To Add “X” Gender Marker On Driver’s Licenses For Those Who Choose Not To Specify Their Gender

According to recent reports, New Jersey is now the 20th state to add “X” gender markers on state driver’s licenses for all who decide not to specify their gender. Read More

Maxine Waters Shares Powerful Message About Police Interactions In The Black Community

Rep. Maxine Waters is truly an open book when it comes to her thoughts. She speaks up when she sees fit, even if that comes with the price of media headlines. Maxine took to her social media accounts on Saturday night to share a powerful message about police interactions with Black people. Read More

Judge Pushes Back Trial Date For Former Officer Involved In Breonna Taylor’s Home Raid

A judge announced on Friday that a new date has been set for Brett Hankison’s trial. Judge Ann Bailey Smith pushed the trial date from August 31 of this year to February 1, 2022 Read More

CDC Formally Votes To Recommend Resuming Usage Of The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine—FDA To Add Blood Clot Warning Label

The Centers For Disease Control recently voted to recommend that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be reinstated for use and the FDA also has plans to make users aware of its side effects. Read More

Ma’Khia Bryant’s Foster Mom Says That The Argument That Led Up To Her Death Involved Her Foster Daughters Arguing About Cleaning Up

Ma’Khia Bryant’s foster mom recently revealed that the argument that led up to Ma’Khia’s death involved Ma’Khia and two other foster daughters arguing about cleaning up. Read More

Donald Trump Slams LeBron James’ Recent Comments Regarding Police Brutality—“His Racist Rants Are Divisive, Nasty, Insulting And Demeaning”

Since he’s still banned from all social media, Donald Trump recently released a statement slamming LeBron James for his “racist rants.” Read More

Rich The Kid Flexes As He Throws Money To People In Beverly Hills

Another day, another dollar! When it comes to flexing money on Instagram, you can expect rappers to do it a lot. It’s a rare occasion when you scroll across your timelines and don’t see rappers like Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and Rich The Kid showing off how much money they have. It’s not a day that goes by that I don’t wish that I could get a few dollars from one of these rappers since they have more than enough to go around. Read More

50 Cent, LaLa Anthony & Santa Sierra Team Up To Create Starz Series On Cyntoia Brown’s Life

50 Cent joined forces with LaLa Anthony and Santa Sierra to turn Cyntoia Brown-Long’s story into a series named ‘The Case of Cyntoia Brown.’ Deadline reported that the project will be a limited drama series based on Cyntoia’s book ‘Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System.’ Read More

Ashanti Shuts Down Dating Rumors After She Was Trending On Twitter Following A Post She Made With A New Man

When it comes to minding others people’s business, Black Twitter is top tier in telling someone what is going on in their life, even though they may not have their facts straight. Last night Ashanti was trending on Twitter after sharing a photo with a man in Cancun, Mexico. Read More

18-Year-Old Suspect Charged For The Murder Of 7-Year-Old Girl Jaslyn Adams

An 18-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder after being identified as one of the perpetrators responsible for the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in Chicago on April 18th. Read More

Missouri Elementary Students Gain Self-Esteem And Life Lessons Through Teacher Who Does Their Hair

Butcher-Greene Elementary School has found a way to instill self-worth and life lessons into their students through hair care. Read More

Michigan Man Wins $2M On Lottery Scratch Off After Losing Everything In A Flood

God is good all the time, and all the time, God is good! Read More

Ohio Man: “I’m A Racist Motherf****…I Got An Ak-47 In My Car And I’ll Blow Your F***** Head Off”

A video is circulating of an Ohio man aggressively confronting a woman and calling her racial slurs. Read More

Oprah Reveals She Was ‘Surprised’ During Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Interview

Oprah Winfrey is speaking out about her explosive prime time interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Read More

Oklahoma Governor Signs Bill That Protects Drivers Who Kill Or Hurt Rioters

Republican Governor Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law that protects drivers who unintentionally kill or injure people who were participating in riots. Read More

Senate Passes Anti-Asian Hate Crime Bills With Wide Bipartisan Majority

On Thursday, the Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill condemning discrimination against the Asian community. It also created a new position at the Justice Department to expedite potential COVID-19 related hate crimes. Read More

Florida Woman Choked Uber Driver From Behind And Bit Him In Unprovoked Attack

A Florida woman allegedly attacked an Uber driver, choking him from behind while driving, and viciously bit his neck while he tried to escape the bizarre, unprovoked attack. Read More

