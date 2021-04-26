There Is a Pill Being Tested as a COVID-19 Cure

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

On the heels of having three vaccines out to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, there could soon be a pill coming out as another option.

Pfizer, who was behind one of those vaccines, is presently “testing a single pill cure” for the deadly disease. If successful, it could be released to the public sometime this year.

The drug that is identified as PF-07321332 for right now is “in a Phase One clinical trial with healthy adults.”

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

According to the Telegraph, the protease inhibitor may be available as soon as this year. The pill was unveiled at the American Chemical Society Spring 2021 meeting in early April. The drug works by targeting the main protease of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. By inhibiting the protease, the drug prevents the virus from reproducing itself within the body.

In a news release, the chief science officer of Pfizer, Mikael Dolsten, says that “the pill could be prescribed “at the first sign of infection” without requiring critical care or hospitalization.”

The company’s head of medicine design, Charlotte Allerton, also expects to see more “outbreaks from COVID-19” and added that they needed to “have a full toolbox on how to address it.”

Will you take the pill once it is approved and then released?

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of SDI Productions and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Aitor Diago and Getty Images