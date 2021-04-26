CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Cam Coldheart, Rapper Infamous For Viral Fight With DaBaby, Dead At 33

His passing has been described as "sudden" by multiple sources.

Listen Live WZAK Cleveland

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

According to reports, Cameron Henegan, known in the music world as Cam Coldheart, passed away Saturday (April 24). His official cause of death has not been released.

While he may not be a household name, Coldheart gained notoriety when a 2019 brawl between he and fellow North Carolina rapper DaBaby went viral. In the video, Coldheart can be seen taunting DaBaby inside Charlotte’s SouthPark Mall just before a fight breaks out. The video ends with a bloodied Coldheart on the floor as DaBaby leaves the scene. In a clip uploaded after the fight, Coldheart said he was jumped, but later claimed the event was staged.

“Some parts was real, but it was definitely heavily fabricated after the fact. That’s Hollywood for you. Everything I said after that s–t happened, everything on the internet for the past year was for money, you feel me,” he said during a self-made YouTube video.

“In Hollywood you have to put on a show to make money, you hear? This rap s–t is not street. It’s about money, period. We done got all the media money. So now back to reality. I don’t even know how you guys didn’t even know.”

Nelly And The St. Lunatics At Drai's Beach Club - Nightclub

“Pop, Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey Dead at 31

7 photos Launch gallery

“Pop, Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey Dead at 31

Continue reading “Pop, Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey Dead at 31

“Pop, Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey Dead at 31

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WEYMaSoXQUM “Pop Lock & Drop it” rapper and St. Louis native Lawrence Franks better known by his stage name Huey was reportedly shot and killed Thursday night, according to reports. He was 31-years-old. According to FOX 2 in St. Louis, “The shooting happened just before midnight in front of a home in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Maple Avenue in Kinloch.” Baby Huey who’s real name is Lawrence Franks Jr. was originally signed to Jive Records and is best known for his 2006 debut single “Pop, Lock and Drop It”. Twitter is in disbelief, and one user said “Y’all think y’all some star twerkers and p**** poppers now, but Pop, Lock and Drop It was gonna TEST them KNEES, hips and thighs like no other!! #RIP HUEY! Rest with the ancestors.” Sending our condolences to him and his family. See social media’s reaction below.  

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Cam Coldheart, Rapper Infamous For Viral Fight With DaBaby, Dead At 33  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
93rd Annual Academy Awards - Show
Regina King Stumbles But Doesn’t Fall Delivering a…
 6 hours ago
04.26.21
93rd Annual Academy Awards - Backstage
Daniel Kaluuya Hilariously Wins Oscar for Judas and…
 9 hours ago
04.26.21
Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX
DMX Friend Jungle Crashes The Funeral…Disrespectful [VIDEO]
 10 hours ago
04.26.21
Memorial Service Held For Rapper DMX
Nas, Eve, The Lox, Swizz Beatz Pay Tribute…
 10 hours ago
04.26.21
Exclusives
Close