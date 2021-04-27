The Bijou Star Files: KANYE WEST USED SHOES SELL $1.8 MILLION

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Today on the Bijou Star files on 93.1 WZAK, April 27, 2021: Click to Listen Live and read more on these stories below.

KANYE WEST ‘GRAMMY WORN’ SHOES SELL FOR RECORD $1.8 MILLION

Kanye West has the Midas touch … a pair of shoes he wore during his performance at the 2008 Grammys just sold for a record 7-figure price. Read More

MICHAEL JACKSON COMPANIES WADE ROBSON’S SUIT TOSSED YET AGAIN… He Says He’ll Appeal

Wade Robson has taken another loss against Michael Jackson’s companies — a California court has once again thrown out his sexual abuse lawsuit … but he says he’s fighting the decision. Read More

ANDREW BROWN JR. POLICE SHOOTING FAMILY SHOWN ONLY 20 SECONDS OF VIDEO Attorneys Call It ‘Execution’

Andrew Brown Jr.’s family has finally seen the police body cam video of his fatal shooting at the hands of deputies in North Carolina … and they’re outraged by what they describe as an “execution.” Read More

CHADWICK BOSEMAN PLEASE DON’T CALL IT AN OSCARS SNUB …Bro Says Family Not Upset

Chadwick Boseman’s family has a message for those saying the late actor got snubbed from an Oscar … he was NOT snubbed, and shout out to Sir Anthony Hopkins for the win. Read More

ANDREW BROWN JR. KILLING BAKARI SELLERS DEMANDS RELEASE OF POLICE VIDEO …Puts Pressure on Senators

Attorney Bakari Sellers is fired up over the delay in releasing the body cam footage that shows the police killing of Andrew Brown Jr. … and he’s fed up with Congress, too. Read More

MINNESOTA AG KEITH ELLISON I ‘FELT A LITTLE BAD’ FOR DEREK CHAUVIN… We’re All Human

Keith Ellison — the Attorney General of Minnesota responsible for leading the way to Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict — says he felt many emotions after the ex-Minneapolis cop was convicted of George Floyd’s murder … including compassion. Read More

KIM KARDASHIAN CAITLYN’S MISSING THE POINT !!! Clashing on Prison Reform

Caitlyn Jenner is wasting no time sharing where she stands on important issues, but her views on prison reform stand in stark contrast to the work Kim Kardashian’s done for years … and Kim’s not happy about it. Read More

Gunna & Young Thug Post Bond For 30 Fulton County Jail Inmates Being Held For Minor Offenses

Following the release of Young Thug’s ‘Slime Language 2’ album, he and Gunna spent some time with their families and friends in their hometown of Atlanta and decided to give back to the community! Read More

Blueface Asks ‘Wtf Is A Cult’ In Response To Backlash He Received For The Treatment Of Women In His ‘Blue Girls Club’

Despite Blueface being banned from Instagram, he’s still poppin’ his stuff on Twitter, where he has been trending over the past few days for some footage from his “Blue Girls Club.” Read More

Biden Administration To Launch Food Program That’ll Feed School-Aged Kids During Summer Break

The Agricultural Department said that the administration plans to launch a summer food program. An official announcement will be made today. This program will feed approximately 34 million low-income children while they’re out of school for summer break. Read More

South Dakota Rodeo Club Cancels Annual Slave Auction Fundraiser, Draws Criticism

A South Dakota high school rodeo club has decided not to continue with its decades-old “Slave/Branding Auction” fundraiser. Read More

77 Inmates At Iowa Prison Given Overdoses Of Pfizer Vaccine

Dozens of inmates at an Iowa prison are recovering after being given six times the recommended dose of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine. Read More

Florida Family Indicted For Selling Bleach Advertised As COVID-19 Cure

A Florida family is facing federal charges for selling thousands of bottles of bleach that were marketed as a cure for coronavirus. Read More

Fraudulent COVID-19 Test Result Lands Alabama Woman In Virgin Islands Jail

A fraudulent COVID-19 test result has landed an Alabama woman behind bars in the U.S. Virgin Islands Thursday. Read More

Manhattan Will No Longer Prosecute Sex Workers

Manhattan is planning to put an end to the prosecution of sex workers. Read More

Federal Judge Throws Out Lawsuit Seeking To Ban Transgender Athletes From Girls’ High School Sports

A federal judge has just thrown out a lawsuit seeking to end transgender girls competing in girls’ high school sports. Read More

Justin Bieber Called Out For Cultural Appropriation After Rocking Dreadlocks, Again

Popstar Justin Bieber is being called out on social media after debuting new dreadlocks over the weekend. Read More

State of New York Declares December 18 “DMX” Day

The State of New York has designated December 18 as “Earl “DMX” Simmons Day.” The day honors the late’s rapper’s birthday. Read More

Jay-Z Discusses Racial Issues, Social Media, And His Legacy In Rare Sunday Times Interview

JAY-Z gave a rare interview to The Sunday Times in which he discussed racial issues in America, the use of social media, and his own legacy. Read More

Teenage Boy Harassed by CEO of Tennessee Telemedicine Company VisuWell for Wearing a Dress to Prom

Sam Johnson, CEO of a Tennessee telemedicine company VisuWell, was caught on camera allegedly harassing a teenage boy who wore a dress to prom on Saturday night, saying that the boy looked like an “idiot.” Read More

iOS 14.5 Features More Than 200 New Emojis, Facial Recognition with Masks, and New Siri Voice Options

iOS 14.5 is out now with new Face ID mask features and Apple’s app tracking transparency. Read More

Stunts and Shows: Tyrese Shaves New Girlfriend’s Pubic Hair on Instagram [Video]

Tyrese Gibson’s new girlfriend, Zelie Timothy, decided to show the world just how intimate they really are. Read More

Calif. Woman Died, 2 Others Hospitalized After Getting Plastic Surgery from Same Doctor in Tijuana

One woman died and two others were hospitalized after getting plastic surgery on the same day, from the same doctor, in Tijuana, Mexico. Read More

Georgia Man Sentenced to 20 Years for Setting Fire to Home of Woman Who Rejected Him

A Georgia man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after a jury convicted him of setting fire to a woman’s bedroom and car after she refused his advances. Read More

Jay-Z Says His Family Is His #1 Priority: Feeling Loved Is The Most Important Thing A Child Needs, Not ‘Here’s This Business I’m Going To Hand Over To You’

In a rare interview, rapper and entrepreneur Jay-Z, born Sean Carter, recently bared his thoughts on family life, the state of the nation, and how he’ll be remembered. Read More

Tristan Thompson Is Facing Another Cheating Allegation, Woman Says He Lied About Being Single When They Slept Together

It looks like Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson may have another cheating scandal to deal with. During a recent episode of the infamous No Jumper podcast, that’s hosted by media personality Adam22, a woman named Sydney made allegations that she hooked up with Tristan Thompson earlier this year. Read More

Slow population growth costs Ohio a House seat, census shows

Ohio will lose one seat in the U.S. House of Representatives following data being released from the U.S. Census conducted in 2020. Read More

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson proposes creation of new division of special events, filming, and tourism

The new division of the city’s administration would “provide technical assistance and information to special event and filming applicants.” Read More

Florida McDonald’s So Desperate For Help It’s Paying People $50 To Show Up For Interviews

A Tampa, Florida McDonald’s is so desperate for workers it’s paying anyone who shows up for an interview $50 cash. Read More

The Bijou Star files can be heard LIVE on The Sam Sylk Show With Bijou Star: 93.1 WZAK Monday through Friday starting at 10:00 am at www.wzakcleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: